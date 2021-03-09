AS Beauty Acquires Mally Beauty

As one of the first makeup artists ever featured on QVC, Mally's launch collection smashed records after selling out in just 40 minutes. Over 15 years later, this high-performance, results-driven range remains one of the top performing color brands on the televised shopping network. Designed to bring out everyone's unique beauty, Mally's long-lasting, multitasking products continue to resonate with women of all ages.

"With a million things to juggle in their lives, the last thing I want my Mallynistas to worry about is their makeup," says Roncal, who is known for her work with A-listers like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Angelina Jolie. "If a woman can feel good about how she looks and know that the makeup she applied at seven in the morning is still going strong at seven at night, she can rule the world!"

Roncal's user-friendly products, magnetic presence on QVC, and unbreakable bond with consumers is what attracted AS Beauty to the eponymous brand. "We believe that beauty is about empowerment, and confidence is exactly what Mally Beauty instills in women around the world," says Ralph Azrak, Chief Operating Officer of AS Beauty. "We are thrilled to add another female-founded brand to our growing portfolio and we're certain that our team can propel Mally Beauty to new heights by expanding distribution, strengthening e-commerce, and bringing innovative products to an even broader audience."

AS Beauty's latest acquisition builds on the success of Julep Beauty and Laura Geller (the longest-standing cosmetic line on QVC), both of which were purchased by the company two years ago. ﻿"AS Beauty is equipped with the expertise and resources to take Mally Beauty to the next level. They are the gold standard of entrepreneurial beauty operators and Mally Roncal is one of the best on-air sales personalities of all-time. Together they will make a great team," says Brian Robinson, President of Beauty Visions, Mally Beauty's previous owner. "It's been a privilege to shepherd this beloved brand the last five years and I'm optimistic about the future of all those involved in this exciting new chapter." Roncal is equally thrilled about the transition: "I can't wait to bring my Mally family new tips and tricks that make sense for their lives now," she says. "The best is yet to come!"

Mally Beauty is currently available on QVC/QVC.com, Amazon.com, and Mally.com nationwide. The brand is also available internationally on QVC UK/QVCUK.com, TVSN, Tmall.com, and MallyBeauty.co.uk.

CoMetrics Partners LLC acted as the financial advisor on the transaction.

ABOUT AS BEAUTY: Based in New York, NY, AS Beauty is focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. Founded in 2019 by Alan and Joey Shamah, the original founders of elf Cosmetics, and Victor and Ralph Azrak, who previously ran and sold an apparel business, the company's current portfolio consists of Julep Beauty, Laura Geller, and Mally Beauty. What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.



ABOUT MALLY BEAUTY: Mally Roncal created Mally Beauty to spread her message that "what makes you different makes you beautiful." The collection, which first debuted on QVC in March 2005, infuses the knowledge and expertise Mally gained while spending 15 years on the road with some of the biggest celebrities in the world. Created for busy women of all ages who don't have time for midday touch-ups, the high-quality products deliver long-lasting results that make women feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. Visit www.mally.com for additional information.

ABOUT COMETRICS PARTNERS LLC: Founded by Gary Herwitz, CoMetrics Partners is a management consulting firm that has a proven track record of achieving successful outcomes in complex circumstances. CoMetrics has assisted on both the buy side and sell side for companies and private equity sponsors in a myriad of transactions by performing the diligence, negotiation facilitation and post-closing integrations. Visit www.Cometrics.NYC for additional information.

SOURCE AS Beauty