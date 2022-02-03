AS Beauty Adds Cover FX to Its Growing Portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AS Beauty is proud to announce its recent acquisition of Cover FX, a cosmetics line founded by medical strategist and beauty veteran, Lee Graff. Born in a Toronto clinic specializing in skin issues and sensitivities, the products were developed to treat and cover every skin type using clean ingredients.

"Whether we're talking about makeup artists or people who just want to enhance their natural beauty, our range of products makes everyone feel confident," says Graff. "We believe that personalized beauty should be inclusive and accessible to all."

As the line between professionals and increasingly savvy consumers continues to blur, Cover FX invites everyone to participate in the creative process using adaptable formulas and tools designed to amplify their unique beauty.

"The brand is one of the first to sit at the intersection of high-performance color, customization, and skincare. The history, quality, and global shade range that Cover FX has offered for over two decades caught our attention right away," says Ralph Azrak, Chief Operating Officer of AS Beauty. "In the coming years, we will use our resources to fuel innovation and expand our audience. We are thrilled to bring this brand on board and continue to be on the lookout for new opportunities."

The Cover FX acquisition is AS Beauty's fourth since 2019. This purchase will increase the parent company's size by 20% and is expected to boost overall revenue by 40% by 2023. Cover FX joins Laura Geller Beauty, Mally Beauty, and Julep Beauty–all digital-first brands that generate over one-third of sales on their direct-to-consumer websites. In addition, AS Beauty maintains strong storefronts on Amazon, which are helmed by an in-house team that delivers best-in-class content.

AS Beauty credits much of its success to creating emotional connections with customers who are typically overlooked in the industry. The company is known for its viral social media content and groundbreaking campaigns with celebrities like Fran Drescher and Paulina Porizkova. Laura Geller Beauty's latest holiday campaign featuring Porizkova generated 166M media impressions, including over 10 editorial features in publications such as People, Good Morning America, and NewBeauty. AS Beauty also boasts over 3M followers across all of its social platforms. By adding Cover FX—another good-for-skin, cruelty-free brand—to its growing portfolio, these numbers will only get more impressive.

ABOUT AS BEAUTY: Based in New York, NY, AS Beauty is focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. Founded in 2019 by Alan and Joey Shamah, the original founders of elf Cosmetics, and Victor and Ralph Azrak, who previously ran and sold an apparel business, the company's current portfolio consists of Julep Beauty, Laura Geller, Mally Beauty and Cover FX. What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.

ABOUT COVER FX: Originally headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Cover FX develops cosmetic products featuring innovative formulations that are suitable for any complexion. The brand is beloved by professional makeup artists, consumers, and the medical community. Cover FX has also established its CosMedic Clinics at several prestigious dermatology institutions throughout North America.

