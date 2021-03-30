As Biden Administration Prepares to Spend $10 Billion to Expand COVID-19 Testing for Schools, Many Districts Scramble to Find Solutions - TVM.Bio® Offers Required CLIA Certification Needed to Provide Testing and Launches COVID Submission System™ Online Portal

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM.Bio® announced it would begin helping schools become CLIA certified (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), a legal requirement before schools and colleges can begin the COVID-19 testing needed to open their doors to students. As part of the testing efforts, TVM.Bio® also created a rapid-reporting COVID Submission System™ to offer schools a way to coordinate, streamline, and organize various testing results that must be reported at a local, state, and federal level. Additionally, TVM.Bio® offers a variety of deeply discounted, wholesale testing supplies and PPE equipment essential for the reopening process.

COVID Consulting Schools and Colleges COVID Submission System

"We've all had to pivot and make adjustments during the pandemic," said Roger Singh, President of TVM.Bio®. "And we understand just how frustrating that can be. CLIA certification can be confusing but it's absolutely necessary. So we're here to help schools and colleges get that certification, so they can begin on-site testing of their students and staff. We want to assist schools so they can get back to focusing on what they do best: educating their students. We also hope to help younger generations get back into a normal routine and rhythm again, after suffering through so much chaos last year."

TVM.Bio®: CLIA and the COVID Submission System™

The COVID-19 testing process can be challenging, as policies and procedures are often updated and changed on a week-to-week basis. And knowing exactly how to properly source for COVID-19 tests and PPE gear that meets federal and state compliance can be time consuming. TVM.Bio® is already a licensed and insured CLIA laboratory that provides COVID-19 testing and has trusted and established connections with the CDC, state health departments, and major insurance providers.

TVM.Bio® can provide many convenient services to schools looking to reopen quickly, efficiently, and in safe and streamlined way. Some major services offered include:

A resource for school administrators, answering questions and addressing concerns as they arise.

Plan and help implement COVID-19 testing policies, with associated paperwork and filing needed by each school's county.

Selection of qualified laboratories to assist with different types of COVID-19 tests, including PCR or antigen testing.

Work with school nurses and other healthcare staff on administering COVID-19 tests.

Perform and document COVID-19 training for supervisors and administrators.

Properly handle and submit all COVID-19 test results to the relevant health and government officials in a fully HIPPA-compliant way.

Finally, the COVID Submission System™ is an online portal that allows schools and colleges to quickly, easily, and safely submit all the necessary test-result data required by local, state, and federal agencies at the click of a button. For more information, and the latest updates on CLIA and COVID-19 school testing, follow TVM.Bio® on social media or visit their website: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn or https://ScreeningAndTesting.com.

About TVM.Bio®

TVM.Bio® also makes a wide variety of digital storage devices to house information easily and portably, using Smart USB Card™ encrypted technology for corporate, business and personal use. Smart USB Cards offered by TVM.Bio® are used for all sorts of data, including EXE, PDFs, HTML pages, flash applications and SWF, image files (PNG, JPG, GIF, etc.), audio and video files (MP3, MP4, WMA, WAV, OGG, AVI, MPG, WMV, ASF, FLV, etc.) and other file formats. Smart USB Cards can be customized to include background checks, taking specific actions if the storage media is removed from a local PC – either freezing the application and requesting original media, or immediately terminating protected products. Discover the comfort that securing your documents and files can bring: www.SmartUSBCards.com.

Media Contact:

Lex DeClet, Marketing Development Manager

1-844-488-6246

[email protected]

SOURCE TVM.Bio

Related Links

https://screeningandtesting.com/

