As Big D Wave™ Therapy for Erectile Dysfunction Surges, Providers Sought

DALLAS, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Big D Wave™, a new noninvasive drug-free therapy that uses sound waves to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) is expanding nationwide, creating a need for trained providers who can administer the treatment at local clinics and medical offices.

The therapy is based on a procedure that originated and achieved success in Europe, using extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT), or pulsed acoustical sound waves, that increase the flow of blood to the penis by unclogging blood vessels and promoting the growth of new ones. The results are strong, sustainable erections, increased sensitivity and more intense orgasms, without drugs and their potentially harmful side effects.

The Big D Wave™ protocol improves upon the European method by using Soft-Shot Pulse technology that makes the process virtually painless, yet just as effective. And unlike similar procedures, Big D Wave delivers sound waves to all parts of the penis through a more efficient hand-held device, further improving blood flow and sensation.

"The procedure is surpassing our expectations and we're starting off with a higher success rate than the clinical trials in Europe," says Zach Tallon, one of Big D Wave's developers and founder of Dallas Anti-Aging & Wellness where the procedure was introduced. "Now we're trying to bring the noninvasive procedure to other parts of the country by recruiting new providers."

To that end, a new facility in Dallas, named Big D Wellness Training, Inc., is offering day-long clinical training for physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. This includes a certification course and licensing arrangement with a turn-key marketing program including email templates, radio scripts, sample press releases and optional SEO-optimized websites.

"This is a great opportunity for potential providers to catch a growing wave of interest in the drug-free Big D Wave™ treatment for ED," says Tallon.

For more information, or to enroll in a certification course, providers can call 972-807-7557 or visit bigdwave.com.

Contact: Lauren Oxley

Telephone: 972-807-7557

bigdwave.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-big-d-wave-therapy-for-erectile-dysfunction-surges-providers-sought-300627069.html

SOURCE Big D Wellness Training, Inc.

Related Links

http://bigdwave.com

