As Big Tests Subside, Assessment is Being Integrated into Instruction

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 testing industry faces ongoing challenges to the traditional high-stakes year-end tests in a market that is pushing to reducing the amount of testing; but the industry also finds opportunity in the rise of balanced assessment strategies that embrace ongoing classroom assessment as essential to the learning process, according to PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2019-2020, a new report from Simba Information.

"There is heightened interest in balanced assessment systems that is encouraging the integration of assessment in curriculum, implementation of performance assessments, gamification and computer adaptive assessments," said Kathy Mickey, senior analyst and managing editor for the Education Group at Simba Information.

While there are continued challenges ahead for providers of all types of assessments, the industry is expected to see modest growth of 1.2% to 1.9% annually, reaching $2.94 billion in 2022-2023, according to Simba.

Classroom assessment is expected to grow faster than the industry as a whole with annual growth rates ranging from 3% to 3.5.% over that period.

Both classroom and high-stakes state tests are moving online. At the state level, online already represents about three-fourths of the market, according to Simba. At the classroom level, projected annual growth rates for the move to online range from 3.5% to 7.9% through 2022-2023, according to Simba, reflecting both overall growth in that segment and the push from the switch to online delivery.

In addition to the segmentation and growth projections of the industry, Simba's PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2019-2020 includes several case studies of states and districts that are changing their testing practices, federal and state policies that are driving the change and short profiles of 21 leading assessment providers.

Additional information on PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2019-2020 can be found at www.simbainformation.com or by calling 888-29-SIMBA.

About Simba Information

Simba Information is widely recognized as the leading authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industry. Simba's extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspective on the people, events and alliances shaping the media and information industry. Simba publishes newsletters and research reports that provide key decision-makers at more than 15,000 client companies around the globe with timely news, analysis, exclusive statistics and proprietary industry forecasts. For more information, please visit www.simbainformation.com.

Contact:

Kathy Mickey

Senior Analyst, Education Group

Simba Information

203-325-8193

kmickey@simbainformation.com



SOURCE Simba Information

Related Links

http://www.simbainformation.com

