AS Birch Grove Expands Senior Team with the Addition of Todd Duker as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AS Birch Grove, an alternative investment manager focused on corporate credit opportunities in North America and Europe, today announced the appointment of Todd Duker as Managing Director, effective March 11.

Mr. Duker brings 18 years of experience in structured products and CLOs, most recently serving as a senior member of the CLO team at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on CLO structuring and origination. At Birch Grove, he will focus on managing and developing CLO investor relationships, marketing structured fund products, and the structuring and execution of CLOs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd and his extensive experience in the CLO space to the Birch Grove team," said Birch Grove CEO and CIO Jonathan Berger. "Todd will help us build upon our leading CLO platform, elevating our ability to enhance our investment portfolio and strengthen our ability to provide exceptional service to our investors and partners. I look forward to working with him as we continue to drive Birch Grove's evolution as a preeminent credit investment platform."

The majority of Mr. Duker's 13 years at Goldman Sachs was focused on CLO origination, structuring, distribution and financing. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he worked at Guggenheim Securities, where he focused on structured products distribution, and Presidential Bank, where he focused on investments within the CLO asset class.

AS Birch Grove manages more than $7 billion in assets across Multi-Strategy Credit, CLOs and Private Credit strategies. The firm was formed in 2021 through the merger of American Securities credit business and Birch Grove Capital. The Birch Grove team, led by Birch Grove Co-founders Jonathan Berger and Andrew Fink, has more than 30 years of investing experience and builds investment portfolios through an integrated combination of fundamental research analysis, sophisticated trade and deal construction, and capital markets expertise. For more information, please visit https://www.asbirchgrove.com/

