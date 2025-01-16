As Black History Month Nears, Corporations Grapple with DEI, A New Book Challenges Leaders to Build on Results, Not Color

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Black History Month around the corner and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practices under scrutiny, corporate America faces a defining moment. TaChelle Lawson, a Las Vegas-based author and business strategist, is leading the conversation with her debut book, Black is NOT a Credential: The Corporate Scam of DEI. The book, which hit #1 in Business Ethics and #2 in Diversity & Inclusion on Amazon within three days of release, offers a fresh, results-driven perspective on DEI, urging companies to shift from performative actions to sustainable strategies rooted in respect and capability.

"Corporations are at a crossroads," Lawson states. "Some are doubling down on DEI commitments, while others are backing away entirely. Consider the division and confusion this creates for employees and stakeholders alike. As Black History Month approaches, it's a great time to ask: How do we honor Dr. King's vision in 2025?"

Lawson's book provides a playbook for leaders to move beyond superficial metrics and focus on the values of unity and character over color. Released on January 14, 2025, Black is NOT a Credential dismantles the "corporate DEI scam" and challenges leaders to accept accountability and rethink what diversity means before abandoning it or doubling down.

"Dr. King's legacy wasn't about quotas or checkboxes," Lawson continues. "Think about it. His message is rooted in respect–where behavior and systems are created that judge people based on their contributions, not their categories. Companies must decide whether to lead with integrity or continue the cycle of empty promises and further the divide."

Timely Themes for National Discussion: Lawson will be available for interviews and commentary on MLK Day and throughout Black History Month, addressing topics such as:

Why many DEI initiatives fail and how to fix them.

The impact of corporate indecision on DEI during Black History Month.

Practical strategies for leaders to build diversity without division.

How to hold corporations accountable for meaningful change.

This provocative and timely book has already sparked conversations nationwide and is poised to inspire leaders to rethink their approach to inclusion. The ebook is available for purchase on Amazon Kindle.

About the Author:

TaChelle Lawson is a Las Vegas-based author, speaker, and business strategist with over 20 years of experience. As the founder and president of FIG, a leading business strategy and diversity communications firm, Lawson takes a no-nonsense approach to DEI, positioning her as a thought leader in its future. Her fresh voice and thought-provoking insights have made her a sought-after speaker, and Black is NOT a Credential marks the first installment in her hard-hitting "NOT a Credential" series.

