As BlueBee Expands Commercial Operations in the US, Pam Cheng Joins the BlueBee Management Team to Lead Product Strategy

SAN MATEO, California, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueBee is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior management team with the appointment of Pam Cheng, Ph.D., as Vice President of Product Management and Strategy. Pam joins BlueBee with expertise in clinical bioinformatics honed from her years of experience at Illumina, Complete Genomics, and Agilent Technologies. As a member of the executive team, Pam will spearhead BlueBee's product and service development strategy to help accelerate BlueBee's global scaleup. "We're excited to welcome Pam to the BlueBee team; her addition underscores our continuous efforts to strengthen the senior management team with seasoned domain experts," says Hans Cobben, CEO, BlueBee. "With Pam's onboarding, BlueBee has made another strategic stride towards deploying its global marketing, sales, and product management efforts out of its US headquarters location in the California Bay Area."

Dr. Cheng joins BlueBee with a rich background in leading product management at a range of established and early phase technology companies. Pam was responsible for driving to market innovative next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis products for whole human genome sequencing. She was instrumental in advancing products aimed at clinical interpretation of genomic data across oncology, inherited disease, and population screening applications.

"BlueBee's blend of talent from diverse industries - financial technology, big data analytics, and genomics, distinctively positions us to bring together advances in genomic technologies, high-performance computing, and machine learning to create an AI-ready data analysis platform that is easily deployable anywhere," says Dr. Cheng. "I am thrilled to join BlueBee and further build upon this platform that is already delivering real value to the market. Our platform offering provides unique business intelligence to the diagnostic and research assay providers that we serve and accelerates the pace of clinical and scientific insights for their end consumers."

About BlueBee

BlueBee is a global bioinformatics software solutions provider offering fit-for-purpose configurability on its secure, global bioinformatics platform. BlueBee develops solutions to process, analyze, share, aggregate, mine, and store genomics data. BlueBee's data solutions are ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 accredited and meet GDPR and other global compliance requirements for research and diagnostic assay providers, service laboratories, biopharma, and clinical research organizations, as well as population-scale initiatives. BlueBee supports end users in clinical diagnostics, therapeutics, and research with a shared mission - to power precision medicine.

