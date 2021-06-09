As brands incentivize acquisition, study shows customer retention efforts bolster company revenue an average 40%

Telecomms (mobile phone carriers), Club Warehouses, and Restaurants are the focus of Bumped's latest report, but a broad study looked at retention efforts across about 85 brands on the Bumped platform and found that the average revenue increase across all of them was 40% . As more and more companies are incentivizing their Marketing teams to increase customer acquisition, the Bumped team highlights the following retention results:

Bumped rewarded users for every transaction at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Bumped found that even in a subscription-based category, rewarding for every transaction (retention & loyalty) drove significant behavior change.

The three mobile brands had an average retention rate of 89%



What's more, on average, customers who became owners of their mobile brand spent 13% more monthly, and transacted with them 14% more often.

The Club Warehouse (i.e. Costco, Sam's Club) model is another example of an industry that depends on new users — yet Bumped looked at what happens when users are rewarding recurrently on transaction as a retention play.

The average Costco customer visited the warehouse store 30% more often and spent $80.68 more monthly — focusing on retention and engagement in this case can account for almost $1k in additional spend annually, per customer.

In the Restaurant category Bumped found Red Robin customers doubled their spend with the restaurant as a result of retention-based rewards.

with the restaurant as a result of retention-based rewards. When some users selected Red Robin, they received an email alerting them that they would get $10 of Red Robin stock as a thank you for choosing Red Robin. Customers who were given the $10 stock reward spent twice the amount of users who were not (by both increasing transactions and visiting more often).

Those users showed a 143% increase in spend over the first six months, and a 116% uplift in spend among those users 12 months later. Impressive staying power for a one-time $10 investment.

Those users showed a 143% increase in spend over the first six months, and a 116% uplift in spend among those users 12 months later. Impressive staying power for a one-time $10 investment.

So if the data is there, why are so many Marketers focusing on consumer acquisition?

"This could be because we lack the mechanisms to create true loyalty. But if data shows that there is a solution that results in 53% top line revenue growth by leveraging your existing client base, or gives you the ability to steal 24% of market-share from a competitor (like we saw in the case of Lowe's and Home Depot), it's a true loss to focus only on acquisition," says David Nelsen, Founder and CEO of Bumped. "The consumer ends up on a merry-go-round of incentives without ever building a true relationship, and the brands miss out."

You can read the full account of Bumped's Acquisition vs Retention insights on their blog.

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped app gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more and sign up at Bumped.com

