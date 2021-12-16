AS BRIAN WILLIAMS EXITS MSNBC, HIS NARRATED PODCAST SOARS TO #1 IN CATEGORY

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We Interrupt This Broadcast: Before it was history, it was news" announces the podcast docuseries claimed the #1 and most popular spot in the History category and placed in the top 25 of all Apple Podcasts. MSNBC host Brian Williams, who signed off last week ending his 28-year career with the network, is the narrator and executive producer of the series.

"Podcasting allows us to get it right—we get to tell the story calmly and accurately. If we do it right, it will bring people as close as possible to the feeling of being as fortunate as we are to have this job," said Williams. "It's been a tremendous privilege and honor to live through breaking stories as they are happening, right alongside our viewers. Listening to We Interrupt This Broadcast, you're going to feel that same tension, excitement, mystery, and urgency that we felt in the moment as we broadcasted."

Hosted by legendary broadcaster Bill Kurtis and narrated by Williams, 'We Interrupt This Broadcast' is a celebration of the art of journalism and the heroism of journalists who broke the news and reported the captivating details from the front lines of these iconic moments.

Heralded by historians, journalists, educators, and fans of broadcast media, the podcast celebrates the crucial role broadcast journalism has served throughout our nation's history. The contributors are a "who's who" in broadcast journalism, and each episode unfolds with the brisk pace and tone of a thriller while presenting an in-depth look into the reporting of, and candid reaction to, events that have since become historical benchmarks.

Created by Joe Garner and based on his eponymous New York Times Best-Selling Book with a forward by Walter Cronkite, the current second season will include interviews and thrilling new details by broadcasters, TV journalists and historians who were entrenched in these notable moments, including Watergate: Nixon Resigns; Challenger Explosion; Rescue of Baby Jessica; The OJ Simpson Slow Speed Chase; The Oklahoma City Bombing; Y2K; Hurricane Katrina Slams New Orleans; Election Night 2016; as well as The Killing of Lee Harvey Oswald and War of the Worlds – The Original 'Deep Fake', which recently began streaming on their historic anniversaries.

Season one is comprised of 12 episodes, including the Hindenburg Disaster, D-Day Invasion, the JFK Assassination, the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, the President Reagan Assassination Attempt, the L.A. Riots following the Rodney King verdict, the Death of Princess Di, the Tragedy at Columbine, the 2000 Presidential Election, and 9-11. Pre-broadcast era dramatizations of The Nat Turner Slave Uprising of 1831, and the Passing of the 19th Amendment rounded out the season.

"We Interrupt This Broadcast" is available for download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play and wherever listeners get their podcasts. The docuseries, produced by i4 Media Ventures, LLC, will be presented over six 12-episode seasons for a total of 72 episodes.

"We Interrupt This Broadcast" is being represented for ad and sponsorship sales by New York and Los Angeles-based Crossover Media Group Sales (www.crossovermediagroup.com).

About Joe Garner

Dubbed "the Ken Burns of the written and recorded word" by talk legend Larry King, Joe Garner is a veteran radio industry executive, narrator, host and producer, as well as a multiple New York Times bestselling author. His seminal multimedia book, We Interrupt This Broadcast, innovatively pairing audio, photographs and text, has sold more than one million copies and has for two decades served as a go-to chronicle of America's broadcast history. The "We Interrupt This Broadcast" docuseries podcast is the maiden project of i4 Media Ventures, LLC, co-founded in December 2020 by Garner, Ron Hartenbaum and Scott Calka.

