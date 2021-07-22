As business grows, Sepire becomes first company to add second RICOH Pro VC70000 to meet growing customer demand

"Every step of the way, Ricoh has remained committed to understand and respond to our needs, even – and especially – as those needs change," said Michelle Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer, Sepire. "When we opened our doors a year ago with wall-to-wall Ricoh technology, we put a lot of faith in them, and in turn, they were willing to put a lot of care, effort and expertise into us. Beyond hardware, software, service and support, Ricoh has made it a priority to work with us to help make sure our capabilities are growing with demand, so we can continue to scale as we grow our reputation in this space."

Sepire, a marketing services and communications distribution company and certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) organization, serves the highly regulated healthcare, finance and insurance industries, specializing in complex, compliance-driven solutions. To help stay ahead of the game, Sepire works to make it easier to create, manage and distribute communications for companies in compliance-driven environments.

The award-winning RICOH Pro VC70000 helps deliver quality applications on premium substrates traditionally expected from offset, such as high-end catalogs and magazines, without the need for primer coats or other paper treatments. Ricoh-developed inks and Ricoh-patented dryer technology further help drive savings, quality and fast turns, with drying capacity inside the press itself helping to reduce overall footprint.

Based on customer feedback, the platform has added a number of features since Sepire debuted its first RICOH Pro VC70000 in 2019. These include process improvements that aid operator productivity, such as the ability to edit multiple job properties at once, simplified media selection, and an increased number of presets – up to 300 – to make even more recurring jobs even faster.

"At a time when market needs are changing so rapidly, vendors simply cannot afford to treat customer relationships as strictly transactional, disappearing before the ink is dry on a contract. At Ricoh, we've known this for years," said Phil Self, Vice President, Sales, Continuous Feed and Software & Strategic Solutions, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Collaborating with our customers not only increases trust and goodwill, it also creates a vital dialogue, where we can share expertise and experiences with each other. If we see a way a customer could simplify complexity or uncover new opportunities, we let them know, and we help them make the adjustment. If a customer thinks of a way our offerings could better serve them and their customers, they let us know, and we incorporate that into product development."

