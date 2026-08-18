As Cage-Free Egg Supply Peaks, New Report Highlights Manufacturers Risking Brand Trust

While Danone, Hershey, and Campbell's hit 100% cage-free milestones, major brands like Land O'Lakes and Flowers Foods fall short on decade-old pledges

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane League today released its first U.S. Food Manufacturing Industry Eggsposé, evaluating whether major U.S. food manufacturers have honored their public commitments to source 100% cage-free eggs. The report finds that while many companies—like Hershey and Campbell's—have completed or are on track to complete their transitions, others—like Land O' Lakes and Flowers Foods—have failed to honor commitments they made nearly a decade ago.

Hens in cages.

The report also highlights the growing consumer and business case for cage-free egg sourcing. It notes that 85% of U.S. adults find the confinement of hens in cages unacceptable, and 81% of U.S. consumers believe sustainability should include the health and welfare of animals. A McKinsey and NielsenIQ study also found that products carrying ESG-related claims delivered 28% cumulative growth over five years, compared with 20% for products without them.

"The cage-free transition is no longer aspirational; it has become an industry reality," said Liz Fergus, Senior Corporate Relations Manager, U.S., at The Humane League. "Our Hall of Fame companies have shown that fulfilling cage-free commitments is both achievable and practical. Companies in our Hall of Shame have had nearly a decade to phase out controversial cages. With cage-free egg supply continuing to expand and consumer expectations around responsible sourcing practices growing stronger, it's time for these remaining food manufacturers to deliver on the promises they made."

Food manufacturers purchase billions of eggs each year, making the sector one of the nation's largest egg buyers. Nearly half of the U.S. egg-laying flock is now cage-free, while producers continue investing in cage-free housing. Companies including Conagra Brands and PepsiCo have also demonstrated practical pathways to fulfilling or making progress on their cage-free commitments through sourcing changes, product reformulation, and egg reduction strategies.

Hall of Fame

The report recognizes the following companies, among others, for fulfilling their cage-free commitments:

The Hershey Company (fulfilled, 100% cage-free since 2022)

(fulfilled, 100% cage-free since 2022) Danone (fulfilled, 100% cage-free since 2020)

(fulfilled, 100% cage-free since 2020) Hain Celestial (fulfilled, 100% cage-free since 2021)

(fulfilled, 100% cage-free since 2021) The Campbell's Company (fulfilled, 100% cage-free since 2025)

Hall of Shame

The report identifies the following companies, among others, for quietly removing their cage-free commitments, or for failing to fulfill or transparently report on them:

Ruiz Foods (policy scope unclear, not reporting, missed 2025 deadline)

(policy scope unclear, not reporting, missed 2025 deadline) HP Hood (removed policy, not reporting)

(removed policy, not reporting) Land O'Lakes (removed policy, not reporting, missed 2025 deadline)

(removed policy, not reporting, missed 2025 deadline) Flowers Foods (removed policy, not reporting, missed 2025 deadline)

The 2026 U.S. Food Manufacturing Industry Eggsposé is the second report in The Humane League's Eggsposé annual series evaluating corporate cage-free commitments across major food sectors.

The full report, including company ratings and industry analysis, is available here. Learn more about The Humane League's cage-free work at EndCages.com.

About The Humane League

The Humane League is a global animal protection nonprofit that exists to end the abuse of animals raised for food. Since its founding in 2005, The Humane League has focused on effectively ending the worst abuses in factory farming, securing strong animal welfare commitments from major foodservice providers, restaurants, food manufacturers, and hospitality leaders around the world, changing the lives of billions of farm animals suffering every day.

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SOURCE The Humane League