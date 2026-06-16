Kroger-Owned Premium Grocer, Harris Teeter, Faces National Pressure and Public Accountability Campaign Over Delayed Cage-Free Egg Sourcing

The Humane League Releases New Book Targeting Brand Mascot

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane League, a global nonprofit focused on ending the abuse of animals raised for food, today announced an escalation in its national campaign against Kroger to include its regional brand Harris Teeter. The organization is calling on the premium grocer to publish a clear plan for how it will transition 100% of its egg supply to cage-free sourcing—exposing a stark contrast between its upscale consumer marketing and its supply chain realities.

Caged hens

Headquartered near Charlotte, Harris Teeter sources an estimated 429 million eggs annually—impacting approximately 1.5 million hens per year. It has built its brand around quality, freshness, and premium customer experience. While named one of "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" in 2026, the company has yet to publish a clear roadmap for fully transitioning to cage-free eggs, even as competitors like Food Lion move forward with more transparent sourcing plans.

To anchor the campaign, The Humane League published a new book for parents, "Harriet the Dragon and the Secret of the Dungeons," featuring a parody of Harris Teeter's "happy dragon" mascot. In the book, Harriet discovers the truth about how the neighborhood grocer sources its eggs and speaks up for the hens raised in cruel cages. It brings this critical issue to light for Harris Teeter's customers who deserve to know the truth about where the food they feed their families is coming from.

"You cannot claim to offer a premium grocery experience and care about your customers while not fulfilling basic animal welfare," said Dan Shannon, CEO of The Humane League. "A modern grocery store built on quality and trust shouldn't be hiding its sourcing practices behind a friendly mascot. Through our new book we're making sure Harris Teeter's primary demographic—parents and loyal shoppers—know exactly what they are paying for."

Connected to one of the country's largest sellers of eggs (Kroger is second to only Walmart), the retailer has significant influence over how quickly the grocery sector moves toward cage-free sourcing. With over 57% of eggs in the US sold through retail, companies like Kroger and Harris Teeter directly shape what ends up in consumers' carts through pricing, placement, and promotion.

Leading retail competitors are already using that influence to accelerate the transition. Ahold Delhaize has published detailed, year-by-year roadmaps to 100% cage-free sourcing, while Target has released an updated commitment with a 2030 timeline, clear progress reporting by unit sales, and defined steps to guide customers toward cage-free options. As the nation's largest traditional grocer, Kroger and its subsidiaries have the scale and market power to do the same, but have yet to publish a comparable, transparent plan.

Meanwhile, the US has approached a major tipping point in cage-free sourcing. As of April 2026, nearly half (47.7%) of the US egg laying flock is already cage-free, and producers continue investing in higher-welfare systems, undermining claims that supply constraints justify delays.

For more information, to read the book, or to take action, please visit HarrisTeeterVIC.com.

About The Humane League

The Humane League is a global nonprofit that exists to end the abuse of animals raised for food by influencing the policies of the world's biggest companies, demanding legislation, and empowering others to take action. Since its founding in 2005, The Humane League has focused on effectively ending the worst abuses in factory farming, securing firm animal welfare commitments from major foodservice providers, restaurants, retailers, food manufacturers, and hospitality leaders worldwide, changing the lives of billions of farm animals suffering daily.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julia Wisner

Senior Director, Public Relations

973.722.4736

[email protected]

www.thehumaneleague.org

SOURCE The Humane League