AS Capital, Inc. Announces Corporate Name and Ticker Symbol Changes to Hanjiao Group, Inc. (HJGP)

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AS Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink: ASIN), a Nevada corporation engaged in the selling of healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced that its corporate name change from "AS Capital, Inc." to "Hanjiao Group, Inc." became effective on October 20, 2020. In connection with the name change, the Company's common stock also began trading under a new OCT Markets ticker symbol, "HJGP.", on October 20, 2020.

About Hanjiao Group, Inc.

Hanjiao Group, Inc. (OCT: HJGP) (("Hanjiao" or the "Company") is a Nevada corporation engaged in the business of selling healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform (www.fozgo.com) and offline service centers. Hanjiao's consolidated business is conducted through Beijing Luji Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity formed in Beijing, China on March 27, 2007.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Hanjiao Group, Inc. (fka AS Capital, Inc.), which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

