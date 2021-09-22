As Care Shifts to the Home, BioIQ Earns Timely Certification from Validation Institute for Cost and Outcome Improvements Through Health Testing Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top employers, health plans, and government agencies, has achieved Validation of Savings and Outcomes from Validation Institute for its health testing services at a time when the safety and convenience of at-home testing is more important than ever. Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third-party organization that verifies the accuracy of marketing and data claims made by healthcare solution providers. BioIQ engaged Validation Institute to verify the impact of the company's health testing services on population health, and further set its solutions apart as setting industry leading metrics for engagement, compliance, and outcomes – measures that are more critical than ever for employers and health plans as consumers forego care due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new challenges posed by the Delta variant.

"BioIQ has demonstrated its commitment to improving the cost and quality of healthcare by engaging in the rigorous validation process. It's essential for high-quality, value-based, and cost-conscious solution providers to stand out and rise to the top, making it easier for employers to identify and work with the best of the best. BioIQ is one such solution provider," said Benny DiCecca, CEO and President, Validation Institute.

"By engaging members through at-home testing or a network of thousands of retail outlets where tests can be performed, BioIQ's digital health platform is able to improve consumer access to care in a significant way," said BioIQ Founder and President Justin Bellante. "We are thrilled to achieve this leading standard and have the results of our impact on healthcare costs and outcomes recognized and validated by Validation Institute."

Validation Institute presented BioIQ with a Certificate of Level 1 Validation (Savings) and a Certificate of Level 2 Validation (Outcomes) for the company's efforts around colorectal cancer screening. Literature strongly supports the proposition that, for people over 50 not deemed to be high-risk due to history, annual Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) screening avoids more cancer deaths than colonoscopies performed at the recommended 10-year intervals. Validation certifications from Validation Institute verify the claim that a home FIT test through BioIQ costs considerably less than the average test done in a doctor's office and sent to a lab. The literature mentioned in the validation report also verifies that a FIT test yields significantly greater accuracy in finding early-stage cancer.

A second Level 2 Certificate of Validation of Outcomes awarded to BioIQ verifies the claim that BioIQ significantly reduces the number of care "gaps" related to health screenings among Medicare and commercial health plan members. BioIQ works with health plans and employers to analyze populations and engage members and workers in annual A1c, FIT, microalbumin, and other tests. These solutions screen for diabetes, colorectal cancer, kidney disease, and other conditions in an effort to improve outcomes through early detection. Certification from Validation Institute verifies that the BioIQ solution has measurably moved the needle on an outcome of importance. This is based on BioIQ's ability to demonstrate a 30% health screening gap closure rate for two-year engagement programs from 2018 to 2019.

To learn more about BioIQ's end-to-end technology platform for supporting health testing, screening, and vaccination access programs, including COVID-19 solutions, visit www.bioiq.com/platform/.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. Each program validated by Validation Institute is backed by an up to $25,000 financial credibility guarantee to employers if results promised are not achieved.

SOURCE BioIQ