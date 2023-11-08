As Cash Advance Apps Grow More Popular, Fees Rise Sharply

News provided by

Overdraft Apps

08 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Overdraft Apps reveals that cash advance apps have become far more expensive to consumers over the past six months. The research shows the cost to borrow from the 17 most popular cash advance apps now averages $19.08, which is a whopping 24% jump in costs compared to April of this year.

Continue Reading
Overdraft Apps found that the average cost of borrowing $100 from popular cash advance apps is $19.08
Overdraft Apps found that the average cost of borrowing $100 from popular cash advance apps is $19.08
The cost of borrowing from popular cash advance apps has climbed sharply over the past year, but can still be lower than bank overdraft fees and short term loans.
The cost of borrowing from popular cash advance apps has climbed sharply over the past year, but can still be lower than bank overdraft fees and short term loans.

This uptick stems from fee increases by several widely used apps and the rising popularity of newer, pricier apps. These mobile apps consistently rank among the most downloaded in the finance category, providing instant access to extra cash with no interest and no credit check.

Fees vary widely amongst the apps, with the cost to borrow $100 ranging from $6.00 to $34.99.  Varo, Vola, Cleo, and B9 emerge as the low cost champions, with each charging less than $10 in fees to borrow $100

The average cost of borrowing $50 was $14.07, $200 advances have an average cost of $26.95, and $500 advances average $60.78 in fees and tips.

Mitchel Harad, publisher of Overdraft Apps, underscores the importance of careful research: "As more consumers struggle with higher costs due to inflation and little financial safety net, these apps continue to grow in popularity. With such a wide range of features, fees and advance limits, a bit of research and comparison shopping can lead to significant savings."

Navigating Cash Advance App Fees

None of the apps in this study charge interest, and most don't charge late fees.  Instead, these apps charge one or more fees:

  1. Express Fees: Most apps can deliver funds in minutes, charging a $3.99 - $11.99 optional fee on a $100 advance for the convenience of instant access. But there is a no cost alternative – most apps will transfer money within a few days with no fee.
  2. Monthly Subscription: Some apps require a subscription to use cash advance features, with rates ranging from $1 to $19.99 per month. Consumers can access more than one advance per month from most apps, which brings down the effective cost of borrowing.
  3. Optional Tips: 8 of the 17 apps encourage users to leave an optional tip when they request a cash advance, frequently with 15% pre-selected.  Tips can significantly increase the cost of borrowing, with seven of the apps that ask for tips ranking as the highest cost options.  However, each of these apps discloses in its terms of service that tipping does not impact borrowing limits.  Consumers can save by contributing a small tip or none at all.

Understanding fee structures can help consumers realize substantial savings.  For example, accessing $100 from Dave ExtraCashTM with a 5% express fee to send funds to an external bank account and 15% optional tip, costs $20. Choosing to instantly access funds via a Dave Spending Account and leaving no tip reduces the cost to just $3 - lower than any other provider.  (Dave also charges a $1 monthly subscription fee.)

Cost calculations for this study are based on public pricing information as of October 13, 2023. The analysis assumes one advance per monthly subscription fee, express delivery fee to an external bank account, and the lower of 15% or maximum optional tip for apps that request tips.

For more detailed insights on this cost study and comparisons of cash advance apps, visit https://overdraftapps.com/how-to-borrow-100-instantly/.

About Overdraft Apps

Overdraft Apps helps consumers understand strategies and tools they can use to avoid costly overdraft fees and access extra cash when their bank balance is hovering near zero.

Media Contact:
Mitchel Harad
628-249-2876
[email protected] 

SOURCE Overdraft Apps

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.