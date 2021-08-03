As Cities Get Smarter, They Become More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart cities are the future of urban living - leveraging data, digital technology, and design to improve the effectiveness and efficiencies of city services, improving the quality of life for residents. In response to recent cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, businesses and first responders, global cybersecurity leader Onclave Networks, Inc. warns that the convergence of digital and physical infrastructures common in smart city ecosystems has expanded the security risks and that state and local governments need to prioritize adoption of Zero Trust Architecture in cybersecurity.

Smart cities use integrated information and communications technology (ICT) to engage citizens, reduce crime, streamline traffic, save water and improve city-wide operations. However, the same internet-connected systems and devices that provide these benefits create vulnerabilities to cyberattacks. Today, network breaches that include malware and ransomware can endanger citizens by shutting down critical infrastructure and city services, such as access to first responders, utilities such as electric and water, traffic control systems, security and hospital networks. Such attacks on city services can clearly disrupt daily life and work for entire cities and possibly endanger lives.

"City and state leaders must adopt a 'network of everything' security mindset," said Onclave's CEO, Don Stroberg. "Systems and devices are all interconnected, which means we cannot focus on just any one part in an enterprise network. We need to protect all endpoints and continuously reassess trust to ensure the network is most secured."

In addition to having contingency and proactive disaster plans in place, Onclave Networks recommends that cyber-resilience and safety become a core component of an organization's overall cybersecurity solution, including a trusted, secure network solution based on Zero Trust guidelines.

With three recent prominent awards and partnerships, Onclave Networks has established its leadership in working with governments to provide a smarter, more secure network solution for their communities based on Zero Trust.

"As cities connect a multitude of devices and systems and transmit their data across standard IT networks, they expand their attack surface and vulnerability to cyberattacks," said Stroberg. "Smart city developers should prioritize cybersecurity and start with a secure foundation to build and protect their overall infrastructure."

On July 13, Onclave was awarded a grant from the state of Virginia's Commonwealth Commercialization Fund. The grant, titled "Zero Trust Remote Access for Smart Communities," supports Onclave's work in the Virginia Smart Community Testbed, a project of Virginia's Center for Innovative Technology.

An official partner of the Testbed, Onclave was recognized at their May 21 ribbon cutting. "We have repeatedly seen how important it is to secure not just our devices and networks but the data as well," said David Ihrie, chief technology officer of the Center for Innovative Technology. "As the Internet of Things continues to rapidly expand, cybersecurity solutions like Onclave's Zero Trust platform are essential foundational elements of our new digital infrastructure."

The Virginia Smart Community Testbed is a public-private partnership intended to accelerate smart technology growth in the state. It focuses on relevant and practical use cases - Public Safety, Data Security & Training, Economic Development & Tourism and 5G Technology & Broadband Expansion - to produce innovative solutions using emerging and smart technologies. It is the first Smart City Testbed involving an IoT platform, fully integrated with 5G and other new and emerging technologies for Smart Cities around the country.

Previously, Onclave Networks won the Actuator Award in Fairfax County, VA's first Smart City Challenge, in March 2021. In the award announcement, Smart City Works co-founder David Heyman said Onclave is a company that is "making a secure digital society possible."

The Onclave TrustedPlatform™ leverages techniques currently used by the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. The TrustedPlatform™ cryptographically separates OT/IoT from the IT network - eliminating attack surfaces, creating secure enclaves, and protecting enterprise data communications and operations. The single, integrated communications platform provides detection, isolation and containment capabilities through continuous monitoring of all endpoint activities and requires no changes to an organization's existing infrastructure. Combined, this solution reduces the costs from cyberattacks and compliance risks.

Based in the Washington, D.C., area, Onclave Networks, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that specializes in securing operational technology (OT/IoT) through private networks. Onclave provides the first true, secure communications platform based on the Zero Trust framework. Our solution protects both legacy and new operational technologies from cyberattacks and other unauthorized access. Onclave makes trusted secure communications a standard for all by providing the fastest path to a more secure, simplified, and cost-effective alternative to today's solutions. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit onclavenetworks.com.

