As Classroom Supplies Run Out by Winter Break, Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) Rallies Support with "Ready, Set, Restock"

96% of donated school supplies don't make it through the school year—most are depleted before winter break, underscoring the critical need for a mid-year restock for students and teachers.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) announced the launch of Ready, Set, Restock , a campaign to replenish essential classroom supplies that are often depleted by mid-year.

Out of the teachers KINF supports, 58% report that students arrive on the first day without all the supplies on their list, and another 58% say students lack adequate materials at home to complete their homework. By winter break, 75% of classroom supplies are depleted, and by spring, 96% are gone—underscoring how quickly essential learning materials run out and the ongoing strain this places on teachers and students alike.

Ready, Set, Restock invites the community to take action: a $10 gift provides a student with fresh supplies for the rest of the year, while a $250 classroom kit equips up to 24 students for the entire second semester.

"I think sometimes there's this idea that you get school supplies at the beginning of the year and it lasts the whole year," said educator Cassie McLain. "Even if kids bring school supplies at the beginning of the year, you go through pencils, you go through erasers, you go through markers, you go through notebooks—they're using them!" she continued.

"These may feel like little things – folders, pencils – but without them, students disengage. Having supplies is a way for students to feel they belong," said a high‑school teacher from Kansas. Another teacher in Washington added, "The impact is real: better lessons, stronger connections, and a classroom that feels alive with possibility."

KINF distributes pre‑assembled kits directly to under‑resourced teachers and students across the country. Each student kit includes fresh pencils, crayons, glue sticks and notebooks. Each teacher kit contains two boxes filled with pencils, notebooks, rulers, pens, erasers and more – enough for 24 students to finish the year. Ready, Set, Restock also offers hands-on volunteer opportunities for companies and community groups to help pack kits.

"When students have the right supplies, they're confident, creative, and ready to learn," said Annie Nelson Stanoch, VP of Impact Partnerships at KINF. "Our Ready, Set, Restock campaign keeps that momentum going—ensuring every classroom stays equipped to learn and grow throughout the entire school year. Whether you give $10, $250, or sponsor a school, your support helps turn classrooms into spaces where teachers and students alike can thrive."

How to Get Involved

Donate: Visit Ready, Set, Restock to give online. A gift of $10 fills a desk with fresh supplies. A $250 donation delivers a kit to a classroom of 24 students. Larger sponsorships are available.

Visit to give online. A gift of $10 fills a desk with fresh supplies. A $250 donation delivers a kit to a classroom of 24 students. Larger sponsorships are available. Corporate Partnerships: Companies can sponsor kits, underwrite distribution costs or host volunteer packing events. Employees will see exactly how their efforts equip classrooms. Visit Ready, Set, Restock: Partners to learn more.

Companies can sponsor kits, underwrite distribution costs or host volunteer packing events. Employees will see exactly how their efforts equip classrooms. Visit to learn more. Spread the Word: Follow Kids In Need Foundation on LinkedIn and @KidsInNeed on Instagram, share campaign posts using #ReadySetRestock, and encourage friends and colleagues to participate.

Follow Kids In Need Foundation on LinkedIn and on Instagram, share campaign posts using #ReadySetRestock, and encourage friends and colleagues to participate. GivingTuesday and Year‑End: On GivingTuesday (December 2) and throughout December, KINF will share progress updates and stories of impact. Supporters are encouraged to give during this season of generosity to ensure supplies are delivered by the start of the second semester. Click here for more information.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) works to create equitable learning spaces by distributing supplies and resources to teachers and students in underserved schools, where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). By investing in teachers and students, our programs deliver focused, practical solutions that advance educational equity.

