As Cold Weather Looms, Generac Urges Homeowners to Prepare for Power Outages

Cold Weather Events Can Strain the Grid and Cause Dangerous Power Outages

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is encouraging homeowners across the country to build a cold weather preparedness and backup power plan to protect their homes and families during potential winter-weather induced power outages.

Generac's Cold Weather Preparedness Guide offers seasonal preparedness tips on home backup power solutions and protecting homes and families from cold weather power outages.

"U.S. homeowners experienced nearly 1.5 billion hours without power in 2024," said Kyle Raabe, President of Consumer Power for Generac. "As severe weather events continue to rise, we expect that number to continue to grow. Creating a backup power plan is critical this winter as low temperatures and severe winter weather conditions strain the country's electrical grids."

According to NOAA's 2025-2026 Winter Outlook, multiple regions across the US could see above average precipitation, including eastern Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and parts of the Midwest. While the southern half of the country may see mild or warmer winter temperatures, the Pacific Northwest to the Northern Plains and western Great Lakes region are at risk for below-average temperatures.

Winter storms, freezing temperatures and other severe cold weather events can lead to extended power outages, stranding people without power for hours – or even days – while battling cold temperatures. Winter weather power outages come with risks including:

Furnace or electric heaters will stop working, causing indoor temperatures to drop significantly.

Pipes can freeze and burst, leading to extensive water damage to property.

Refrigerators will lose power, causing the food inside to no longer be safe to eat after only four hours without electricity.

Loss of power can disrupt communication methods, making it difficult to get information or call for help.

Winter storms can happen at unexpected times, so it's important for homeowners to have a winter storm plan in place before an outage occurs. Some important tips to consider include:

Before a winter storm warning, ensure electronic devices are fully charged and have a battery-powered emergency radio ready to check weather conditions and stay current with emergency information. Generac's Cold Weather Preparedness Guide contains a checklist of essential components for an emergency kit.

Identify your nearest warming centers, when they will open and, if applicable, which ones allow pets.

Consider investing in a source of backup power, like a portable or home standby generator, to power critical loads during an outage.

Additional seasonal preparedness tips on home backup power solutions and protecting homes and families from cold weather power outages can be found here. For more information about Generac's complete line of backup power solutions, contact your local dealer or visit www.generac.com .

