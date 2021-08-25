As Comfort Continues to Trend, Stegmann Releases Three New Styles Including a Women's Mule + Mary Jane Shoe

ASHLAND, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a new sandal release and menswear partnership with J.Crew , footwear brand Stegmann will launch three new footwear designs starting in late August: the Maria Mule and Eva Mary Jane for women and the Leather Graz Clog for men.

The Eva Mary Jane will be offered in both felt and leather upper options and launches in late August. The adorable, yet sophisticated design is feminine and practical with a generous toe box and rubber traction sole. The Maria Mule is the first release in the fall lineup at Stegmann. It slips on as easily as a clog, but features a more sleek and feminine silhouette. The upper is a luxurious wool-lined vegetable-tanned leather lined in soft wool felt - the brand's specialty.

"The pandemic led a lot of new customers our way," says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs. "People were looking for comfortable house shoes to wear as they worked, lived, and, well, did everything at home. All evidence from the footwear industry suggests those trends aren't going anywhere. Comfort and quality are paramount."

Stegmann customers are drawn to the orthopedic comfort of the brand's designs as well as the practical wool and cork materials they're created with. Stegmann's focus on sustainability also appeals to eco-conscious shoppers--their EcoWool Clog consistently sells out as new wool options become available. New women's styles released in 2020 include the brand's first dress shoe and women's boot design. This spring's Louisa Slingback Sandal is the latest design that quickly sold out in several colorways. This fall's women's releases are expected to be received just as enthusiastically by these loyal fans.

"We listen closely to our customers and know they are looking for shoes for every occasion, day to night," Jacobs says. "All the same comfort features are there, but there are more opportunities to dress our collection up and down."

Meet Stegmann's Newest Releases:

The Maria Mule ($135) is the first release in the fall lineup at Stegmann, now available. It slips on as easily as a clog, but features a more sleek and feminine silhouette that mirrors the Liesl Skimmer dress shoe . The upper is a luxurious wool-lined vegetable-tanned leather lined in soft wool felt - the brand's specialty. The cork-latex footbed will mold to a woman's feet over time and has a durable rubber traction outsole. For additional comfort customization, the Mule has a removable wool-lined, cushioning EVA insole with arch support. The Maria Mule is made in Portugal and uses sustainably sourced cork for its footbed. See a Dropbox folder of shoe images.

The Eva Mary Jane ($140) will be offered in both felt and leather upper options and launches in late August. The adorable, yet sophisticated design is feminine and practical with a generous toe box and rubber traction sole. The Mary Jane-style strap is adjustable with a rounded metal buckle and elastic for the perfect fit. The leather version features smooth vegetable-tanned leather lined with genuine wool felt. Both wool and leather styles have a cork-latex footbed and removable wool-lined cushioning EVA insole with arch support. See a DropBox folder of shoe mages.

The Men's Graz Clog ($135) is a versatile indoor/outdoor slide-on work shoe or slipper. The new men's shoe launches in early September. The sleek and masculine upper features a smooth vegetable-tanned leather exterior that is lined with soft genuine wool felt, so men can easily slip on the shoe with or without socks. Customers can adjust the fit of the Graz Clog by removing the wool-lined cushioning EVA insole with arch support. The generous toe box and lightweight recycled rubber traction outsole enhance the comfort of the durable shoe. See a Dropbox folder of shoe images.

Samples are available upon request for coverage. Email [email protected]

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is poised for growth in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com .

