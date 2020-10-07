As Consumers Embrace New Habits, autoSPRITZ Addresses Hand Sanitizing

Origyn's flagship product, autoSPRITZ , is a modern and portable hand sanitizer dispenser that safely and effectively eliminates 99.99% of common germs when used as directed. Ideal for home and office, the autoSPRITZ dispenser's touch-free motion detector delivers a targeted spritz of 80% alcohol (ethanol) liquid hand sanitizer which strictly adheres to the World Health Organization's hand rub formulation standards for optimal hand sanitization. Extensive consumer testing was completed as part of the product development process leading up to the product's market launch this week. "As a busy working mother at a physician's office, autoSPRITZ fits both my personal and professional life as a touch-free and effective germ-killer for my family's and patients' hands. We use it in our home and have two at work for our patients and staff. We love how easy it is," a North Carolina-based user said.

The autoSPRITZ Hand Sanitizer and Liquid Alcohol Solution is now available on Amazon Prime and promises to help create safer home and work solutions for hand safety. Every product that Origyn will bring to market goes through rigorous testing to ensure it is addressing consumer and business needs, exceeding expectations by delivering performance and quality that delight with every use.

Jason Thorne, Origyn's Founder and CEO brings more than twenty years of experience developing and engineering innovative consumer products and small appliances with industry leading small appliance companies. Thorne has over 150 patents, but is most excited about the products he is currently developing and launching at Origyn with a team of experienced specialists. Jason identified an opportunity to develop safe, clean and healthy products with specific focus on features that add unique and much-needed benefits to make life easier and better. "I love the a-ha moments when working directly with consumers on their pain points. This hands-on, consumer-centric approach is what makes Origyn different." Thorne said.

With numerous ground-breaking products in later stage development and production, autoSPRITZ is just the beginning of Origyn's innovative mix of products that offer unique benefits with great style and value.

About Origyn LLC: Origyn develops smarter solutions for safer, cleaner, and healthier living. Always looking for opportunities to create the unexpected, Origyn surprises customers through problem-solving innovation, designed with a stylish, modern aesthetic for people of all ages. This customer delight is what drives the Origyn Team to always improve while observing and listening to our customers. Products can be purchased on Amazon and Origyn's direct-to-consumer site, OrigynClean.com.

SOURCE Origyn