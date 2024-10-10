As Court Backlogs and Workforce Shortages Increase, JNH Legal Becomes One of Arizona's First Designated Legal Paraprofessional Firms

Announcing the Launch of JNH Legal, Featuring an Innovative Concierge Model to Deliver Personalized Service and Affordable Legal Solutions

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing pressures on the U.S. court system, JNH Legal proudly announces its official launch as one of Arizona's first designated Legal Paraprofessional firms. Led by veteran and legal professional Jason Halper, JNH Legal is positioned to help make access to representation more affordable and available by offering innovative, cost-effective legal services through Arizona's groundbreaking paraprofessional model.

The U.S. court system is currently facing significant challenges, including delays, backlogs, and workforce shortages, with nearly 79% of court professionals reporting that these delays are affecting their ability to manage cases efficiently (Thomson Reuters: Clarifying the complex) (ABA Journal). Recognizing the urgent need for accessible and affordable legal assistance, Arizona has become a pioneer in introducing the Legal Paraprofessional model—allowing licensed professionals like Jason Halper to perform many of the same tasks as traditional attorneys, within their specific scope of practice (Mr. Halper is licensed to practice Family and Limited Jursidcition Civil Law in Arizona).

"Having navigated my own family law matters as a single parent, I understand firsthand the emotional and financial burdens that legal issues can impose," said Jason Halper, Founder of JNH Legal. "With the launch of JNH Legal, we are addressing a critical need in our society by providing legal services that are focused on competent, efficient resolutions, with an end goal in mind."

JNH Legal stands out not only as a pioneer in the paraprofessional space but also through its unique concierge model within Family and Limited Jurisidication Civil Law. This innovative approach offers clients personalized legal assistance within the scope of the areas noted above. For a manageable monthly fee, clients receive legal support, including document preparation, representation in specific legal matters, and guidance throughout their legal journey. This model ensures that clients have access to legal support without the worry of escalating costs or hourly billing.

"Our goal is to make legal services accessible to everyone," Halper added. "The concierge model allows clients to receive the support they need (within the specifc scope of service above) while maintaining peace of mind, knowing that their legal matters are being handled with the utmost care and professionalism."

JNH Legal practices in key areas of divorce, family law, small claims, and landlord/tenant disputes. Each service is designed to be client-focused, with an emphasis on resolving cases efficiently and effectively.

As one of the first legal paraprofessional firms in Arizona, JNH Legal is set to lead the way in this new era of legal services. The firm's launch represents a significant milestone in the legal landscape, offering an alternative that combines professional legal services in the above noted areas with a client-centric approach.

For more information about JNH Legal and to schedule a consultation, please visit www.JNHLegal.com.

About JNH Legal

JNH Legal is a pioneering legal paraprofessional firm based in Tucson, Arizona. Founded by Jason Halper, a licensed Legal Paraprofessional, JNH Legal offers innovative, personalized legal services through a unique concierge model. Practicing divorce, family law, small claims, and landlord/tenant disputes, JNH Legal is dedicated to providing accessible and affordable legal solutions that prioritize client needs and justice.

