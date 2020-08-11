As COVID-19 Cases Spike, American Lung Association and Queen Latifah Partner to Raise Funds for Communities Hit Hardest

As coronavirus spreads deeper across America, the pandemic has shined a spotlight on the health disparities within our most underserved populations. Reports and studies from across the nation show the coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing people in Black and Brown communities. As experts continue to warn of a fall surge coupled with flu season, the national livestream event will encourage viewers to contribute to the Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in COVID testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics, and funding critical research. As part of its initiative, the American Lung Association will also deliver resources to the public, help frontline healthcare workers with COVID education, and advocate at the state and federal level to end ongoing health disparities.

Bringing together today's most recognizable stars live from their homes, the two-hour event will feature musical performances, comedy sketches, and surprise and delight moments. The event will also channel the voices of scientists, frontline workers, and people impacted by the virus.

"COVID-19 has affected the lives of so many people around the world, but Black and Hispanic Americans have suffered substantially higher death rates than any other community," said Queen Latifah. "After my mother died from lung disease, I knew I wanted to collaborate with the American Lung Association to help others fight. This is an urgent issue, and we need to act urgently to make an impact for people who need us the most. I'm honored to partner with the Lung Association and encourage others to support the organization's efforts."

For more information on the American Lung Association COVID-19 Action Initiative visit Lung.org/covid19.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About COVID-19 Action Initiative

Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.

