As COVID Spreads, StateRecords Focuses on Single-Source Information

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus cases in Maryland continue to rise with total new cases reaching 733 on July 14; a number which hasn't been topped since June 5th when that number reached 912. Since reopening businesses and organizations where people congregate, and despite countermeasures employed by individual stores and outlets, it is clear that COVID-19 numbers are not going to decrease soon, and understanding the trends behind these numbers can be paramount for understanding its spread.

Maryland.Staterecords.org is covering all breaking news as well as providing statistics on the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus. What makes StateRecords different from most news organizations is the fact that, while most other organizations make use of reports and figures gleaned from independent and out-of-country studies conducted by universities and NGOs, StateRecords only provides statistics collected every day, from county-level Departments of Health, which in turn makes state reporting more accurate.

The outbreak is ongoing, and the need for consistent, reliable numbers is important for decision-making amongst the public. Because so many different organizations conduct their own studies, knowing which group of numbers is accurate can be challenging. Relaying on a single source for all information related to the virus - in this case the county governments of Maryland - can be an effective way to keep information consistent.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in the reporting happening for the coronavirus, and it can be difficult to know who to trust," said a spokesperson from the website. "We're getting our numbers directly from public records from the organizations responsible for keeping their citizens safe, and their economy operational. We're not interested in political bias or personal agendas, like a lot of other organizations seem to be. For us, the truth is in the numbers, and our numbers are from the people who know what they actually are."

Maryland.StateRecords.org continues to maintain a COVID-19 datapage , which was launched earlier in the year. This database, which is continuously updated based on state public records of the spread of the coronavirus within Maryland, was created with the aim of presenting a page where coronavirus public record data could be visualized transparently and clearly enough in a way that the current condition of the state, as it relates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, could be understood at a glance by anyone.

Maryland.StateRecords.org is a Maryland centric website that reports on and offers public records of criminals, court proceedings, court results and vital statistics. This organization also shares useful tips and advice on where to look for and access this information, as well as methods to avoid when trying to do so.

