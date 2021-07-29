As crime rates soar, Real Safe Brands introduces app that solves 911's location flaw

Real Safe 911, a new app and system from Real Safe Brands, has solved this critical location issue. When you call emergency services using Real Safe 911, the 9-1-1 operator will automatically receive your current address. Real Safe 911 works over the existing 9-1-1 infrastructure, and with every 9-1-1 system in the US and Canada, regardless of the technology used by the local 911 call center. Even if you can't speak because of a medical condition, are afraid of making any noise because of a threat to your safety, or are just frantic in an emergency Real Safe 911 will ensure that first responders know the address of your location. "Real Safe 911 is a monumental advancement, the location sending is giant in and of itself" Dr. Gregory Charlop, Medical Safety Expert.

As crime rates soar 9-1-1's location flaw increasingly exposed, Real Safe 911 has solved this problem.

The Real Safe 911 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for an introductory price of $4.99 per month effective until October 1, 2021.

In addition to providing 9-1-1 with your exact address, Real Safe 911 automatically notifies your emergency contacts who can then track your exact location during the emergency and access key medical information you choose.

