As CTPAT New Minimum-Security Criteria go into Effect, CT Strategies Expands CTPAT, AEO, and International Capacity-Building Services

Mr. Beddows is an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Technical and Operational Adviser recognized by the World Customs Organization (WCO) with expertise in air cargo and passenger operations, maritime cargo operations, and aviation security initiatives. In addition to leading the CBP CTPAT program, Mr. Beddows served as CBP Deputy Attaché to Belgium, representing the U.S. in capacity-building efforts related to customs, security, and trade facilitation, to include AEO programs.

Most recently, Mr. Beddows led IATA on cargo security matters in the Cargo Border Management Office, including capacity-building initiatives and engagement with the WCO. He also represented IATA to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Working Group on Air Cargo Security.

Mr. Beddows' addition to CT Strategies follows that of fellow former CBP CTPAT Director, Ron May, who has served CTS as Senior Advisor, Supply Chain Advisory Services since 2018. In addition to his role leading the CTPAT Program at CBP headquarters and in the Buffalo, NY Field Office, Mr. May served as CBP Attaché to Canada, where he coordinated all U.S./Canada border management affairs. Both individuals have contributed significantly to the development and enhancement of AEO Programs, the WCO SAFE Framework, and Mutual Recognition around the world.

"Shawn's combination of understanding the trade community, his hands-on supply chain security experience throughout the world, and his expertise in the CTPAT Program makes him an excellent addition to our Supply Chain Advisory Services offering. Particularly at a time when the CTPAT Program is updating its Minimum-Security Criteria for the first time in 17 years, adding Shawn's extensive familiarity with both government and industry stakeholders to the experienced team we have with Ron and others will be invaluable," said CT Strategies President, Allen Gina.

Beyond AEO services, CT Strategies international capacity building capabilities include both in-person and remote advisory services to governments, NGOs, and private organizations with cross-border travel and trade facilitation needs. Our team's experience includes assistance across the air, land, rail, and maritime environments in North and South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and East Asia.

Along with Mr. Beddows and Mr. May, the CT Strategies team includes former CBP Field Operations Executives, including Jeff Baldwin, Charles Bartoldus, Gene Garza, and Dave Murphy, who have managed cross-border trade and travel operations at the world's busiest air, land, rail, and seaports of entry.

To learn more about our services, visit www.ct-strategies.com

CT Strategies provides strategic services to clients seeking current and innovative insight into border management and supply chain challenges in the U.S. and around the world. The CT Strategies team understands the interconnected security and economic needs of the public and private sector as passengers, cargo, and conveyances move throughout the world and helps its clients succeed based on the experience of its leadership who led recent changes in data-driven trade management and enforcement in the U.S. Contact us at [email protected] or (202) 629-5199.

SOURCE CT Strategies

