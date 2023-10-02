As cyberattacks continue to threaten businesses, McDonald Hopkins continues to add talent to its Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team

News provided by

McDonald Hopkins

02 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC continues to strengthen and diversify its national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group with the addition of Joseph McNelis III, who joins the business advisory and advocacy law firm as Counsel. McNelis holds accreditation as a Certified Information Professional for the United States from the International Association of Privacy Professionals, considered the gold standard for information privacy professionals. He is based in Pennsylvania and represents clients across the country working remotely for the Detroit office of McDonald Hopkins.

"Joe enhances our already exceptional team of data privacy attorneys, who are ready to address our clients' growing need for guidance as it relates to data breaches and proactive cybersecurity preparedness. As incident response counsel, Joe provides swift and decisive guidance to companies facing cyberattacks that threaten their operations," said Dominic Paluzzi, Co-Chair of McDonald Hopkins' national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team.

McNelis brings extensive experience in responding to and preparing organizations for data breaches. He has successfully defended organizations in data breach class actions in federal and state courts nationwide, as well as in litigation arising from email compromises, wire transfer fraud, and unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information. Additionally, he has assisted numerous clients in responding to state and federal regulatory investigations. McNelis guides clients through the incident response process and offers counsel on post-breach notification obligations, exceling in crafting communication strategies for customers, employees, company boards, and other stakeholders.

McNelis is also actively involved in drafting and reviewing privacy policies, assisting organizations in implementing procedures to ensure compliance and best practices. He conducts tabletop exercises to stress-test clients' response plans and relevant policies.

In addition to his expertise in data privacy and cybersecurity, McNelis provides counsel to small businesses on labor and employment issues and defends employers against wage-and-hour claims in court and before regulatory agencies.

McNelis can be reached at [email protected] or 248.402.4075.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Also from this source

McDonald Hopkins welcomes two experienced business attorneys to its Chicago Office

55 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.