As cyberattacks continue to threaten businesses, McDonald Hopkins continues to add talent to its Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC continues to strengthen and diversify its national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group with the addition of Joseph McNelis III, who joins the business advisory and advocacy law firm as Counsel. McNelis holds accreditation as a Certified Information Professional for the United States from the International Association of Privacy Professionals, considered the gold standard for information privacy professionals. He is based in Pennsylvania and represents clients across the country working remotely for the Detroit office of McDonald Hopkins.

"Joe enhances our already exceptional team of data privacy attorneys, who are ready to address our clients' growing need for guidance as it relates to data breaches and proactive cybersecurity preparedness. As incident response counsel, Joe provides swift and decisive guidance to companies facing cyberattacks that threaten their operations," said Dominic Paluzzi, Co-Chair of McDonald Hopkins' national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team.

McNelis brings extensive experience in responding to and preparing organizations for data breaches. He has successfully defended organizations in data breach class actions in federal and state courts nationwide, as well as in litigation arising from email compromises, wire transfer fraud, and unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information. Additionally, he has assisted numerous clients in responding to state and federal regulatory investigations. McNelis guides clients through the incident response process and offers counsel on post-breach notification obligations, exceling in crafting communication strategies for customers, employees, company boards, and other stakeholders.

McNelis is also actively involved in drafting and reviewing privacy policies, assisting organizations in implementing procedures to ensure compliance and best practices. He conducts tabletop exercises to stress-test clients' response plans and relevant policies.

In addition to his expertise in data privacy and cybersecurity, McNelis provides counsel to small businesses on labor and employment issues and defends employers against wage-and-hour claims in court and before regulatory agencies.

