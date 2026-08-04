As Dark Exteriors Grow in Popularity, Experts Urge Homeowners to Consider Heat Performance

Ideal Siding Experts Share How to Protect Curb Appeal and Choose the Right Material for a Lasting Upgrade

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners are on a constant mission to keep their homes looking fresh and modern. One of today's most popular exterior styles relies on black, charcoal, and other dark-colored siding for a sleek and elevated curb appeal. But before incorporating the trend into a home's design, the experts at Ideal Siding say it's important to consider more than just color alone.

"We want to help homeowners get the look they want while protecting their investment long-term." Post this One of today’s most popular exterior styles is black, charcoal, and other dark-colored siding for a sleek and elevated curb appeal. But beyond color, the experts at Ideal Siding say it’s also important to consider siding materials and local climate before opting for a dark-colored look. For more information about siding maintenance and inspections, visit www.idealsiding.com.

What to Know Before Going Dark

Dark siding can look beautiful, clean, and sophisticated, but homeowners must take factors like local climate and materials into consideration before adopting a new design. For example, vinyl – often among the more budget-friendly options – is sensitive to heat absorption, especially in climates with intense sun, high humidity, or extreme summer temperatures. When homeowners choose dark vinyl in regions where it may not perform well, it can deteriorate quickly.

"We want to help homeowners get the look they want while protecting their investment long-term," said Alex Filipuk, CEO and Founder of Ideal Siding. "Dark siding can absolutely be the right choice, but color, climate, and material need to work together. More than simply changing how a home looks, darker shades can change how the siding performs. If the material isn't suited for that level of heat absorption, homeowners may see shrinking, warping, fading, or even melting after just one summer."

Some homeowners may alternatively choose to paint the exterior of their home for a quick, cost-effective refresh. But there's no such thing as a "simple" paint job when it comes to siding. Most siding products are manufactured with their original color and heat tolerance in mind. Painting those panels a darker shade can cause the siding to absorb more heat than intended, increasing the risk of distortion, peeling, fading, and premature failure. Additionally, that coat of paint may be masking larger underlying issues that require a full replacement anyway.

Summer Risks and Warning Signs

Beyond the heat, summer poses another risk to a home's siding: storm damage. Hail, debris, and powerful winds not only threaten to dent and crack the siding, but in severe cases, it can simply rip the siding off the house, especially if it's already aging or was installed improperly.

After a major summer storm, Ideal Siding recommends homeowners take a few minutes to walk around their home and look for signs of wear and tear, such as:

Cracks, dents, or chips from hail or debris

Loose or missing panels

Water stains near windows, trim, gutters, or rooflines

Soft spots, swelling, or bubbling

Siding that appears uneven, separated, or pulled away from the home

Dirt, leaves, or branches trapped against the exterior.

Homeowners should also pay close attention to areas exposed to direct sunlight, reflect heat from nearby windows, or heat from grills, fire pits, and other outdoor appliances placed too close to the home. These concentrated heat sources that are typically more common during the summer can worsen existing siding issues or create new damage, particularly on vinyl.

With more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Ideal Siding has seen firsthand how seasonal maintenance can make a significant difference in long-term home performance. For more information about siding maintenance and inspections, visit www.idealsiding.com.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With over 95 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit www.idealsiding.com.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Ideal Siding