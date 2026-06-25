Ideal Siding Earns 2025 James Hardie™ President's Club Award

The Honor Places Ideal Siding Among a Select Group of Contractors Recognized by One of the Most Respected Names in the Homes Services Industry

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Siding, North America's largest siding renovation franchise, has been named a recipient of the 2025 James Hardie™ President's Club Award. The recognition is awarded annually to fewer than 1% of contractors within the James Hardie™ ALLIANCE network, reflecting the highest level of performance and commitment within the program.

The recognition also deepens Ideal Siding's relationship within the James Hardie™ ecosystem, creating additional opportunities for product training, technical collaboration, and long-term strategic alignment, which are resources that directly benefit both franchisees and the homeowners they serve.

About the Recognition

President's Club honorees are selected based on outstanding sales volume, year-over-year growth, operational performance, and overall commitment to the James Hardie™ product ecosystem. Ideal Siding earned the recognition through strong expansion across markets throughout North America, high sales performance within the James Hardie™ product line, and continued growth of its franchise network, which now spans close to 100 locations.

"Being named to the President's Club is a meaningful validation of what our team has built," said Alex Filipuk, Founder and CEO of Ideal Siding. "We entered an industry that has historically been fragmented and locally operated, and we built a national brand around operational consistency and franchisee support. This recognition reflects the momentum our network has built and reinforces the long-term vision we have been executing for years."

What the ALLIANCE Represents

The James Hardie™ ALLIANCE is a contractor network built around the highest standards for installation quality, homeowner service, and product expertise. Membership in the ALLIANCE represents a commitment to professional craftsmanship and proven business performance. The President's Club designation sits at the top of that recognition structure, reserved for companies that have demonstrated not only sales excellence, but consistent market leadership.

For Ideal Siding, the timing of the recognition is particularly significant. The brand is transitioning from an emerging franchise into one of the largest siding renovation networks in North America, a milestone that few franchise systems in the home services category have reached. The President's Club award adds third-party credibility to that growth story and strengthens Ideal Siding's position with homeowners, franchise candidates, commercial partners, and suppliers.

The recognition also deepens Ideal Siding's relationship within the James Hardie™ ecosystem, creating additional opportunities for product training, technical collaboration, and long-term strategic alignment, which are resources that directly benefit both franchisees and the homeowners they serve.

To learn more about the Ideal Siding franchise opportunity, visit www.idealsiding.com/franchise. To learn more about Ideal Siding, visit www.idealsiding.com.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With close to 100 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit www.idealsiding.com.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Ideal Siding