Ideal Siding Launches Nationwide Commercial Support Program

New Initiative Helps Franchisees Across 95+ Market Network to Pursue Larger, More Complex Projects with Confidence

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Siding, North America's largest siding renovation franchise, has launched a new Commercial Support Program designed to help franchisees expand into larger-scale projects, including multi-family developments, townhome communities, and commercial buildings.

In Texas, Ideal Siding franchisee Aaron Lay is currently leading an approximately $800,000 siding replacement project for an 18-unit apartment residential complex.

The initiative provides end-to-end support, including help building local commercial pipelines, connecting with general contractors and property managers, and participating in bidding opportunities. Franchisees also receive guidance on reviewing drawings, preparing estimates, structuring proposals, and navigating contracts, permits and documentation.

"Commercial opportunities started surfacing more frequently as our network grew," said Alex Filipuk, Founder and CEO of Ideal Siding. "But this type of work is fundamentally different from residential projects. It requires a deeper understanding of construction documents, coordination with multiple stakeholders, and careful navigation of contracts and risk. We built this program to make that transition more accessible and to support our franchisees every step of the way."

As demand for these opportunities has increased across the brand's growing network, the program introduces a more structured approach to pursuing and executing commercial work. Previously handled on a case-by-case basis, commercial work is now supported through a more consistent and scalable framework.

Early Successes in Select Markets

Early traction has been strong, with franchisees already building pipelines and securing projects in multiple markets. In Texas, franchisee Aaron Lay is currently leading an approximately $800,000 siding replacement project for an 18-unit apartment residential complex.

"A project of this scale comes with a lot of moving parts," said Lay. "Having support with estimating, proposals and contract details has made a real difference and allows us to stay focused on execution."

Additional momentum is emerging across the network, including a recently completed $500,000 commercial project in Hamilton, Ontario, and several others in progress across the United States. Looking ahead, Ideal Siding expects continued growth in commercial activity as more franchisees enter the space.

"Commercial work is a natural evolution for our system," added Filipuk. "By combining the local expertise of our franchise owners with centralized support, we're creating a model that allows our teams to grow their businesses while maintaining the quality and reliability our brand is known for."

To learn more about the Ideal Siding franchise opportunity, visit www.idealsiding.com/franchise. To learn more about Ideal Siding, visit www.idealsiding.com.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With over 95 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit www.idealsiding.com.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Ideal Siding