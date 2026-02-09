As Deathcare Demographics Shift, AI Platform Aims to Support Next-Gen Funeral Directors

TikTok mega-influencer Melissa Jo Schmidt teams up with tech startup to coach

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest , the fast-growing tech platform for small business entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of Impart, which will provide role-based training, expert coaching, and AI-supported guidance for death care business owners and their staff. Created in collaboration with Melissa Jo Schmidt, aka, FuneralBabe, the Long Island-based funeral director with more than one million TikTok followers, Impart will support the increasing number of women and Gen Zers who are drawn to the business of death.

"Death care is still a taboo subject—so it's hard to find real, practical guidance—but the industry is changing fast, and the skills it takes to succeed are changing right along with it," said Melissa Jo Schmidt, funeral director and founding ambassador at Impart. "Accessible, real-world training is essential. With the right tools, funeral directors spend less time buried in logistics and more time doing what matters most: caring for families with clarity and compassion."

Deathcare is big business, with industry revenue projected to reach $20.6 billion by 2029, but the makeup of the death care industry is undergoing a seismic shift. Nearly half of funeral home owners plan to retire by 2028, giving way to a workforce that is younger and disproportionately female. Last year, women made up 75% of mortuary program graduates, compared to 40% in 2007. At the same time, the types of services offered by funeral homes are rapidly evolving, as demand for green burial options, cremation, and cosmetology services for the deceased stresses incumbent providers.

Developed in collaboration with death care insiders, Impart helps teams strengthen day-to-day operations while building confidence and consistency across roles.

The platform offers:

Role-Based Learning: Practical, adaptive training that supports directors, arrangers, apprentices, and care teams at every stage of their careers.

Practical, adaptive training that supports directors, arrangers, apprentices, and care teams at every stage of their careers. AI-Supported Business Guidance: Tools that review operational data and offer step-by-step recommendations on staffing, compliance, logistics, and day-to-day decision-making.

Tools that review operational data and offer step-by-step recommendations on staffing, compliance, logistics, and day-to-day decision-making. Expert Coaching and Peer Community: Access to experienced funeral service professionals, along with a supportive network of owners and managers who share insight, accountability, and practical advice.

Access to experienced funeral service professionals, along with a supportive network of owners and managers who share insight, accountability, and practical advice. Operational Dashboards and Playbooks: Clear frameworks and metrics that help funeral homes track performance, identify gaps, strengthen processes, and plan for sustainable growth.

"The next generation of death care entrepreneurs is realizing that training and certification pathways do not fully prepare them for the operational and emotional complexity of the profession," said Sarah Horn, Founder and CEO of Manifest, a family of brands that includes The Pet Gurus and is dedicated to making small business ownership easier, smarter, and more sustainable. "With Impart, death care professionals can access insights from industry experts that go well beyond classroom learning."

To learn more about Impart, please visit joinimpart.com.

About Impart: Impart provides funeral homes with the tools, skills, and support needed to navigate a rapidly evolving profession. By combining hands-on training, expert guidance, and intelligent technology, Impart helps directors and care teams strengthen operations, build confident staff, and deliver thoughtful, dependable service to their communities. Founded by leaders with deep experience in funeral service and small-business operations, Impart is committed to elevating the profession and supporting those who serve families every day. Learn more at joinimpart.com .

About Manifest: Manifest makes running a small business easier, smarter, and more sustainable. Founded by entrepreneurs who know the realities of ownership, Manifest blends real-world expertise with AI-powered tools that have helped thousands of business owners launch, grow, and thrive. The platform combines personalized learning paths, intelligent AI Assistants, and access to a supportive network of peers and industry experts. From pet care to salons to funeral homes, Manifest provides tailored, industry-specific guidance that drives measurable results. Learn more at manifested.com .

