As Delta Rages, FIO Plans to Address Critical PPE Shortages with Manufacturing in Southern U.S.

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans welcomed the new year as 2020 ended with 20 million COVID infections and more than 375,000 deaths. 2021 optimism quickly faded with Delta variant infections pushing hospitalizations to an all-time high in parts of the U.S., leaving healthcare workers overwhelmed with countless critically ill patients. Mounting infections and predicted future variants spotlight the need for reliable life-saving PPE supplies that will protect American frontline workers and patients into the future. FIO, Francis Innovation Operations , announces they will help mitigate the predicted shortfall of nitrile disposable gloves PPE by launching manufacturing in Texas or Louisiana.

"Global growth, mobility, and demographic changes make people even more vulnerable to future pandemics," said FIO CEO Barbara Francis, "which mandates focus on mitigating health risks using PPE going forward."

American safety is increasingly vulnerable given the reliance on PPE suppliers in SE Asia, who produce over 95% of all global nitrile gloves. North America is the largest consumer of nitrile gloves, with a predicted global shortfall of approximately 165 billion gloves next year, expected to increase in the future. Amid the pandemic, FIO was created to help ensure the safety of American communities, determined to eliminate the crippling U.S. reliance on foreign PPE. FIO is focused on nitrile gloves, the gold standard for disposable examination gloves, and arguably the most essential piece of PPE equipment for protection from environmental biohazards. Gloves are more challenging to produce and require greater manufacturing expertise and infrastructure.

"FIO's vision is to become the leading U.S. PPE manufacturer and supplier with an unwavering commitment towards protecting America while decreasing foreign supplier reliance for critical PPE," said Barbara.

FIO's parent company, Torqlite, has built a reputation for consistent improvement and innovation over the last 40 years. They have achieved multiple design patents over the past five decades, were a recipient of the Woelfel Best Mechanical Engineering award, and have developed the world's first fully automated hydraulic torquing system. The FIO management team includes manufacturing experts and other governmental, healthcare, and private sector sales leaders.

FIO will produce consistent, quality nitrile gloves in one of the world's first fully automated nitrile gloves facilities. The state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities will have scalable production to adapt to demand, and they are developing a vertically integrated North American supply chain. They are focused on employing American veterans for skilled jobs. "Our nitrile gloves will be made by Americans who served America," said FIO VP of Sales, Josh Francis. FIO is currently securing venture capital and plans to break ground in 2022.

