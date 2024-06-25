As Demand for Leisure Travel Continues to Surge, New GetYourGuide Survey Finds Gen Z and Millennials Lead the Comeback of Guided Tours

70% of travelers want to book guided tours.

Millennials (81%) and Gen Z (80%) are the most likely to book a guided tour in the next year.

Gen Z (65%) and Millennials (63%) are most likely to schedule a food-focused tour.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided tours are making a major comeback, and younger travelers are driving this trend. According to new data from leading travel booking platform GetYourGuide,1 nearly all (94%) leisure travelers who booked a guided tour in 2023 plan to do so again this year. The demand for local expertise is also clear, with 89% of travelers believing that a local guide is the best way to explore a new destination.

The new pioneers of travel

Younger generations are at the forefront of this revival. Two in five of Millennial (42%) and Gen Z (40%) leisure travelers booked a guided tour in the past year, far outpacing Gen X and Boomers. This shift highlights a growing trend: today's younger travelers value authentic experiences curated by knowledgeable locals.

"Each year, our research shows us how experiences have become more valuable for consumers. Younger generations are driving this trend and discovering that the best way to connect with and learn about the world is through authentic guided experiences," said Madison Pietrowski, Director of Brand US at GetYourGuide. "Our mission is to offer these one-of-a-kind experiences, from exclusive access to legendary landmarks to intimate cooking classes, in a way that is easy to discover and book online, helping forward a new era of guided experiences worth traveling for."

Why guided tours?

Guided tours offer an authentic and immersive way to explore new destinations. For more than two-thirds (69%) of leisure travelers, these tours provide a deep-dive into the history of a city or landmark. Other top reasons include the chance to explore local cuisine (40%), and the opportunity to meet locals (28%). When it comes to visiting a new city, a third of travelers are into walking (34%) or bus or boat (27%) tours, and guided tours of a famous landmark (31%) or a museum (22%) are also on their must-do list.

A global perspective

International travelers who find themselves in unfamiliar lands are especially keen on guided tours. A majority (58%) of those who traveled internationally in the past year have booked a guided tour. They are also more likely to trust locals, as most (82%) want a local to show them around, compared to less than two-thirds (58%) of domestic travelers.

Foodie adventures

Younger travelers are not just expanding their horizons but looking to broaden their palates as well. Over half (53%) of leisure travelers are likely to schedule a food-focused guided tour, with numbers soaring among Gen Z (65%) and Millennials (63%).

Who's your guide?

When spending time with a stranger in a strange land, personality matters. Travelers want a tour guide who is knowledgeable (74%), trustworthy (64%), and friendly (52%). A sense of humor also ranks high, with close to a third (31%) hoping for a guide who can make them laugh.

Groups this way!

Group dynamics play a significant role in the appeal of guided tours. Nearly half of travelers would book a tour with companions (49%) or in a group (48%). They also prefer more intimate settings, with almost half (49%) opting for small or private group tours. Additionally, 68% seek out tours led by local guides who can offer unique perspectives and hidden gems.

Rediscovering travel, one tour at a time

Guided tours are more than just a way to see the sights — they are about experiencing the world in a meaningful way. As Gen Z and Millennials lead the charge, the future of travel looks set to be more immersive, personalized, and enriching.

For those looking to fill their summer travels with guided tours, GetYourGuide's most popular tours for U.S. travelers this year feature a mix of landmark sight-seeing, exploring national parks, as well as food and wine tastings.

For an even more unique experience, check out the 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experience collection which helps travelers explore their passions. Most recently, GetYourGuide launched a search for the Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide to lead exclusive Taylor Swift-inspired guided tours in NYC and London, tapping into fans' passion for the mega-pop artist.

Travelers can visit getyourguide.com or download the app to book their next guided tour and find out more about the search for the Ultimate Swiftie.

