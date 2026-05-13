As Demand for Less Invasive Breast Augmentation Surges, Aesthetx Expands Access to Motiva Preservé Across the Bay Area

Four Aesthetx surgeons are now performing Motiva Preservé across the practice's locations, expanding access to the tissue-preserving breast augmentation technique throughout the Bay Area.

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetx, a fully integrated aesthetic medicine practice with four Bay Area locations, today announced the expansion of Motiva Preservé — a less invasive, tissue-preserving breast augmentation technique — across its Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Marin and Walnut Creek locations. The expansion is led by Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, one of the first surgeons to bring Preservé to the U.S.

Preservé is a less invasive breast augmentation technique that preserves breast tissue and ligamentous support structures often disrupted in traditional augmentation. Performed under light sedation through a small incision, the procedure typically takes under an hour.

"Preservé is built for the way women actually live," said Dr. Zeidler. "A short procedure, no need for general anesthesia, and most patients are back to their lives within days. For my busiest patients, it's the first time breast augmentation has fit into their schedule."

Dr. Zeidler was part of the first U.S. delegation trained in Preservé and was among the first surgeons in the country to perform the technique. She presented her early experience at the 2026 Atlanta Breast Symposium, where she performed a live Preservé procedure.

Three Aesthetx surgeons have now completed Preservé training under Dr. Zeidler: Dr. Bao Tran (Marin and Walnut Creek), Dr. Shirley Liu (Menlo Park) and Dr. Jennifer Cheesborough (Los Gatos), who recently joined the practice with advanced training in breast reconstruction.

"My background in breast reconstruction makes me particularly attuned to why preservation matters," said Dr. Cheesborough. "Every time you can avoid disrupting a patient's natural anatomy, you protect something: sensation, support and the way the breast moves and ages with her over time."

Preservé consults are now available at all four Aesthetx locations.

About Aesthetx

Aesthetx is an aesthetic plastic surgery practice founded by Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, with four Bay Area locations in Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Marin and Walnut Creek. Aesthetx is part of Lineage, an aesthetic medicine platform that partners with physicians to build and grow leading practices. Learn more at aesthetx.com and joinlineage.com.

SOURCE Lineage