As Demand Rises, Expansion of Market For Cadmium Telluride for Solar Cells Rapidly Increasing

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market is set to continue significant growth globally for years to come. The thin film solar cells refer to the fact that these types of solar cells use a much thinner level of photovoltaic material than mono-crystalline or multi-crystalline solar cells. The thin-film solar cells are made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. A report from 360 Research Reports projected that the global CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell market size is projected to reach US$ 8082.2 million by 2026, from US$ 3199.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2026. The report said: "At present, more than 90% of the global photovoltaic market share is crystalline silicon batteries, and other thin film batteries, including Cadmium Telluride. Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is a simple binary compound, which is easy to produce single-phase materials. It has material characteristics such as band gap (~1.45ev) matching ground solar spectrum and absorption coefficient (>105 cm) 100 times higher than silicon material. It is suitable for preparing high-efficiency thin film solar cells." Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Albemarie Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM).

360 Research continued: "Cadmium telluride solar cells have the characteristics of strong power generation capacity, high conversion rate, low temperature coefficient, good weak light effect and high stability. They are suitable for building photovoltaic integration (BIPV). It continued saying that: "Although the Sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations resulting in disruptions in import and export activities of CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell, "Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - First Tellurium Initiates 2022 Exploration Program of its Colorado based Klondike Claim - Senior Geologist John Keller Visits Site to Reconfirm Previous Results in Preparation for a 2022 Drilling Program - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") put boots on the ground to reconfirm previous assay results in preparation for its 2022 drill program.

Tellurium (Te) is a very rare element that averages only .3 parts per billion. Previous exploration on the property yielded tellurium grades of up to 3.3% (33,000 ppm), along with high gold and silver grades. The Colorado Geological Survey (CGS), in collaboration with the Colorado School of Mines, published reports on First Solar's exploration at Klondike in the 2015 Colorado Mineral and Energy Industry Activities 2014 to 2015 publication.

The Klondike property is situated in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado and was previously owned by First Solar, Inc. First Solar is one of the biggest solar panel manufacturers in the world with a market cap of 9.4 billion Canadian. First Solar originally eyed the property as a potential primary tellurium source for its cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar panels. The company then decided to leave exploration and mining to the experts and First Tellurium was able to acquire the claim.

John Keller was First Solar's previous exploration manager and has stated, "The Klondike property has by far the highest tellurium grades in rock samples of the hundreds of prospects and mines we examined in the U.S. and Canada from 2006 to 2011. Some samples at Klondike were an order of magnitude higher in tellurium grade than any others we collected in the U.S. or in Canada."

In late January 2022, Mr. Keller was on the property and took samples from various areas of the claim. They have been sent out for testing and the company expects those results within 6 to 8 weeks. CONTINUED… Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp. at: https://firsttellurium.com/news-media/news

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) and Millennial Lithium Corp. ("Millennial") recently announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby Lithium Americas has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial. Millennial owns 100% of the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project ("Pastos Grandes" or "Project") in Salta, Argentina.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Lithium Americas has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial ("Millennial Shares") and Millennial shareholders are entitled to receive 0.1261 of a common share of Lithium Americas and $0.001 in cash in exchange for each Millennial Share held immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement.

Albemarie Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in advanced lithium materials, and 6K, an emerging leader of microwave-controlled plasma technology, recently announced they have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to explore the use of 6K's patented UniMelt® advanced, sustainable materials production platform to develop novel lithium battery materials through potentially disruptive manufacturing processes.

"Albemarle is developing advanced lithium materials to enable breakthrough levels of lithium-ion battery performance. The UniMelt plasma technology opens new reaction pathways for lithium material innovation. Our collaboration with 6K has significant potential," said Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technical Officer for Albemarle Lithium.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) recently announced that it has been awarded 2021 Gold status for sustainability performance by EcoVadis. This is the second consecutive year that Livent has achieved a Gold sustainability rating and places Livent in the top 5% of the more than 85,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis around the world.

EcoVadis evaluates a company's sustainability management and progress across four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) recently reported earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of US$263.9 million(US$0.92 per ADR), an increase from US$97.5 million (US$0.37 per ADR) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Gross profit reached US$547.3 million (30.8% of revenues) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, higher than US$350.4 million (26.9% of revenues) recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Revenues totaled US$1,778.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 36.4% compared to US$1,303.4 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

