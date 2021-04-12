As Demand Rises for U.S. Infrastructure, Roboze Debuts Roboze Automate for Industrial-Scale 3D Printing

HOUSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Roboze, a manufacturer of industrial 3D printing technology for extreme end-use applications, announced the launch of Roboze Automate, the world's first industrial automation system to bring customized 3D printing with super polymers and composites into the production workflow.

As the U.S. begins an infrastructure push that includes everything from energy to transportation to manufacturing, it is simultaneously experiencing a metals shortage that is impacting each of these industry sectors. Combining its novel polymer platform technology, PEEK, an ideal metals replacement technology, with a PLC industrial automation system developed in partnership with B&R, an Austrian automation and process control technology company, Roboze's new offering is a first-in-class for the 3D printing industry.

Roboze Automate streamlines the entire workflow, monitoring results and reporting data during all phases of the process, all due to its advanced sensors and remote control and diagnosis capabilities. With Roboze Automate, predictive maintenance is built-in through automatic remote updates of new features and software parameters.

Due to variables ranging from human error and material quality to temperature fluctuations and sensor quality, the 3D printing industry has been plagued by inconsistencies in parts production. Unfortunately, these hurdles have challenged the perception of 3D printing as an industrial production process on par with other manufacturing processes such as CNC machining and injection molding.

Roboze Automate will be available to all new ARGO 500 Additive Production Systems to allow customers to produce and certify every printed component, efficiently creating controlled yet customized batches of up to 3000 parts in one machine.

"As the need for strong, resilient infrastructure in the U.S. and around the world continues to climb, we are bringing 3D manufacturing to a new level of consistency, repeatability, and process control and production speed," said Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso. "Our components-as-a service approach is upending error-ridden manufacturing fluctuations and materials shortages to support true industrial-scale 3D manufacturing."

Roboze is re-shaping the manufacturing industry and revolutionizing the world of 3D printing with the most precise technology, capable of processing super polymers and composite materials on-demand for finished functional parts for extreme applications in the aerospace, oil and gas, energy, manufacturing and mobility sectors. The Roboze high technical ecosystem includes a complete range of advanced 3D printers for high temperature and high strength super plastics, developed with the collaboration of the best global players. It guarantees a real optimization of costs and time along the entire supply chain, while bringing additive manufacturing closer to the standards of traditional manufacturing. To date, Roboze is used in more than 25 countries globally and recognized as one of the fastest growing 3D printing companies in the world, serving industry leaders like GE, Leonardo, the U.S. Army and many others.

