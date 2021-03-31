As Digital Currencies Gain Popularity, FPA and RIA Digital Assets Council Announce Education-Focused Partnership

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the RIA Digital Assets Council, 80% of financial advisers receive questions from clients about bitcoin, but only 8% can adequately explain digital assets. As cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream, now is the time for financial planners to build competency in this asset class. To support financial planners, the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) and RIA Digital Assets Council (RIADAC), a digital assets educational source for financial planners, announced a strategic partnership to provide education on the application of blockchain and digital assets.

"I'm pleased FPA has this opportunity to work with RIADAC to build our members' competency in digital assets, which will allow them to augment their knowledge and better serve clients," says Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA chief executive officer. "As the leading membership association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, we need to be on the cutting edge of supporting our members as they look to sharpen their knowledge and build their competencies. This partnership with RIADAC is consistent with that objective."

FPA and RIADAC will provide educational programming and a wide range of content to help FPA members understand the complexities of cryptocurriencies and provide expert advice on how this transformational asset class can impact their clients' financial plans. As an FPA partner, RIADAC's educational content and thought leadership will be available to FPA members through a variety of channels:

RIA Digital Assets Council Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets: FPA members will receive a 50% discount when enrolling in RIADAC's certificate program that provides financial planners practical literacy on blockchain and digital assets and introduces available options for a firm's investment management strategy. The inaugural class debuts on Apr. 30, 2021 .

FPA Blockchain & Digital Assets Community: FPA members will engage with dynamic guests and thought leaders from RIADAC in virtual, interactive discussions and exchange ideas with peers in the FPA Connect Blockchain & Digital Assets community.

Journal of Financial Planning: RIADAC will regularly contribute thought leadership content to help financial planners understand blockchain and digital assets in FPA's flagship publication, the Journal of Financial Planning.

FPA Annual Conference: Ric Edelman , founder of RIADAC, will present an informative session on blockchain and digital assets at the FPA Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio , Sept. 22-24, 2021 .

"Gaining vital knowledge about this new asset class will help financial planners attract more clients and serve them better," said RIADAC Founder Ric Edelman. "We're honored to be partnering with FPA to help financial planners who are committed to serving their clients' best interests."

"Ric Edelman is known and recognized throughout financial services and his work to bring blockchain and digital assets education and awareness to the financial advisory community is commendable. I am pleased FPA members will have this opportunity to learn from Ric and his team at RIADAC," says 2021 FPA President Skip Schweiss, CFP®, AIF®.



Over the coming months, FPA and RIADAC will explore additional educational initiatives and thought leadership programs that can benefit FPA members, their clients and the broader financial planning community.

