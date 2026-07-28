As Digital Marketplaces Evolve, Boats Group Continues to Lead with Investments in Trust & Safety

MIAMI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the world's leading technology platform and online marketplace serving the recreational marine industry, today announced continued investments in its Marketplace Trust program, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to delivering the industry's most trusted online marketplaces.

As consumers increasingly rely on digital marketplaces for major purchasing decisions, the online landscape continues to evolve. The emergence of AI has accelerated both innovation and new challenges, from increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts and automated bots to unauthorized data scraping and impersonation. Boats Group has made trust a strategic priority for years and continues to invest in the people, technology, and marketplace standards that help consumers and marine businesses buy and sell with confidence.

"Trust has always been foundational to our marketplaces," said John Barrile, Chief Technology Officer of Boats Group. "Buying a boat is often one of the largest purchases a consumer will make, and our customers expect a marketplace that is transparent, secure, and built with integrity. As technology continues to evolve, so does our responsibility to stay ahead of emerging risks and continue raising the standard for our industry."

Boats Group's Marketplace Trust program brings together experts across cybersecurity, marketplace operations, product, engineering, and policy to continuously strengthen the buyer and seller experience.

The company has also expanded its dedicated Marketplace Trust & Policies team, which works to maintain listing standards, improve data quality, enforce marketplace policies, and help ensure shoppers can browse accurate, high-quality inventory across Boats Group's platforms.

Boats Group continues to invest in technologies designed to create a more transparent, secure, and trusted marketplace, including:

Verified Seller Badges that help consumers identify trusted professional sellers.

that help consumers identify trusted professional sellers. Verified Leads that provide greater confidence that inquiries originate from authenticated users.

that provide greater confidence that inquiries originate from authenticated users. Authenticated user experiences that encourage verified interactions while reducing anonymous marketplace activity.

that encourage verified interactions while reducing anonymous marketplace activity. Advanced fraud detection and prevention capabilities that proactively identify suspicious behavior.

capabilities that proactively identify suspicious behavior. Platform security investments designed to combat automated bots, unauthorized scraping, and other evolving forms of marketplace abuse.

These initiatives complement Boats Group's longstanding marketplace standards, which promote listing accuracy, seller transparency, and a high-quality buying experience.

As digital marketplaces continue to evolve, Boats Group will continue investing in the people, technology, and marketplace standards that protect consumers, support marine businesses, and strengthen confidence in buying and selling boats online.

For more information about Boats Group's trusted marketplace initiatives, visit https://www.boatsgroup.com/about-us/trust-and-safety/.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group