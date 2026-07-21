Buyer Insights Reveal Why Brand Visibility Matters Long Before the Sale

New analysis of more than 85,000 verified boat purchases shows that today's consumers continually reconsider brands throughout the buying journey—creating new opportunities for manufacturers to influence future buyers.

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recreational marine industry has long viewed digital marketplaces as a source of leads. New research from Boats Group reveals that the marketplaces with the greatest consumer reach are also the most influential touchpoints in the boat-buying journey, shaping brand preference and purchase decisions long before buyers are ready to contact a seller.

By analyzing more than 85,000 verified boat purchases alongside marketplace activity, Boats Group found that consumers rarely remain committed to the first boat—or even the first brand—they research. In fact, 85% of buyers ultimately purchased something different than the boat that first prompted them to inquire, highlighting the importance of maintaining brand visibility throughout the buying journey—not just at the point of conversion.

The findings suggest manufacturers have a significant opportunity to influence buyers long before a dealer receives a lead, while reinforcing the critical role dealers play in converting that demand into sales.

"Dealers are incredibly effective at helping buyers make their final purchasing decision," said Claire Look, Head of Data at Boats Group. "What this study highlights is everything that happens before a consumer ever walks into a showroom. Buyers spend months researching brands, comparing models, and refining what they're looking for. Manufacturers have an opportunity to shape those decisions long before the sales conversation begins."

Consumers Shop Brands, Not Just Boats

The study paints a very different picture of today's new boat buyer than traditional lead reports suggest.

Rather than researching a single boat and moving directly to purchase, consumers actively compare brands, move across models and price points, and continue evaluating their options throughout the shopping journey.

Among the study's key findings:

Only 21% of buyers submitted a documented lead before purchasing. Many buyers research anonymously or engage across multiple digital touchpoints that traditional lead reporting never captures.

Many buyers research anonymously or engage across multiple digital touchpoints that traditional lead reporting never captures. 85% of buyers ultimately purchased a different boat than the one they originally inquired about , demonstrating that consumers remain active shoppers throughout the buying process.

, demonstrating that consumers remain active shoppers throughout the buying process. One of the strongest purchase paths identified was buyers beginning their journey with used inventory before ultimately purchasing a new boat. Among buyers who changed boats during their shopping journey, 34% moved from a used-boat inquiry to a new-boat purchase, suggesting that consumers often use used inventory to research brands, understand pricing, and refine their preferences before investing in a new boat.

Among buyers who changed boats during their shopping journey, suggesting that consumers often use used inventory to research brands, understand pricing, and refine their preferences before investing in a new boat. Buyer behavior differs across distinct consumer segments, with affluent buyers and owner-operators more likely to engage directly before purchasing than more value-conscious shoppers.

Building Brand Preference Earlier

The findings reinforce that the path to a new boat sale doesn't begin when a consumer contacts a dealer—it begins much earlier, when buyers are exploring brands, comparing models, and narrowing their choices online.

While dealers ultimately convert shoppers into buyers, manufacturers have the opportunity to influence whether their brand is even considered. The Buyer Journey Insights suggests that by the time a consumer reaches a dealership, much of that consideration has already taken shape through online research.

For manufacturers, this represents an opportunity to invest in brand visibility throughout the entire buying journey—not simply at the point where a lead is generated.

"Consumers aren't simply choosing between two boats—they're choosing between brands," Look said. "Every search, every listing, and every comparison is an opportunity to build familiarity and confidence. If your brand isn't consistently present while buyers are exploring their options, you're giving competitors an opportunity to influence that decision."

The research also challenges the perception that used inventory exists separately from the new boat market. Instead, the findings suggest many consumers use used inventory as part of the research process before ultimately purchasing a new boat, reinforcing that buyers move fluidly across inventory types as they refine their decisions.

A More Complete View of the Buying Journey

The Buyer Journey Insights is part of Boats Group's broader investment in understanding how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase boats in an increasingly digital marketplace.

By connecting verified purchase outcomes with marketplace behavior, Boats Group is developing a more complete understanding of how buyers move through the purchase journey—from initial exploration through final ownership. These insights will guide future investments in buyer intelligence, marketing measurement, and market insights, helping the industry better understand how consumer demand develops over time.

"The buying journey doesn't begin with a lead," Look said. "It begins with curiosity. Our goal is to help the industry better understand that journey, from the moment a buyer starts exploring the market through to the moment they become an owner. The more we understand how consumers make decisions, the better equipped manufacturers and dealers will be to reach them at the right time with the right message."

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group