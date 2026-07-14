Boats Group Deepens Its Commitment to the Boating Industry with Appointments of Alisdair Martin and Freya Olsen

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the leading technology platform and online marketplace serving the recreational marine industry, today announced the appointments of Alisdair Martin and Freya Olsen to leadership roles within its Industry Relations function, further strengthening the company's long-standing commitment to the partnerships and collaboration that support the recreational marine industry.

Martin and Olsen bring decades of leadership experience advancing recreational boating through influential roles with organizations including the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) and other leading marine businesses. Throughout their careers, they have led industry initiatives, developed programs that support boating participation and business growth, and worked alongside manufacturers, dealers, brokers and industry organizations to help advance the industry.

Industry engagement has long been an important part of Boats Group's business. The Industry Relations function provides dedicated leadership to further support the company's work with manufacturers, dealers, brokers, trade associations and other industry partners, while creating additional opportunities to collaborate on initiatives that benefit the broader recreational marine industry.

"Boats Group has always believed our success is closely connected to the success of the boating industry," said Courtney Chalmers, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Boats Group. "The relationships we've built across the industry have always been fundamental to who we are as a company. Bringing Alisdair and Freya into these roles allows us to dedicate even more focus to the partnerships and collaborative efforts that have long been part of our business. Their experience and perspective will help us continue supporting the industry and the customers we serve."

Martin brings more than two decades of experience across the recreational marine industry, including senior leadership roles with NMMA and TRMG, which he founded. Throughout his career, he has worked to strengthen collaboration across the industry while championing a more modern boat-buying experience that meets the expectations of today's consumers.

Martin will focus on Boats Group's engagement with the manufacturing community, drawing on his experience to support partnerships, advance initiatives that improve the consumer boat-buying experience and encourage collaboration that supports the continued growth of recreational boating.

"Today's consumers expect a digital-first experience that is trusted, transparent and easy to navigate," said Martin. "A better buying journey creates opportunities for everyone in our industry. I'm excited to work alongside manufacturers and industry leaders to help make the path to boat ownership more connected, more intuitive and more accessible for the next generation of boaters."

Olsen brings extensive experience from leadership roles with NMMA, where she helped launch and grow Discover Boating, and MRAA, where she led the Member Engagement and Member Success teams. Throughout her career, she has developed collaborative programs that promote boating participation and bring together organizations across the recreational marine industry.

Olsen will focus on Boats Group's engagement with boat dealers, yacht brokers, marine trade associations and other industry organizations, supporting partnerships and collaborative initiatives across the recreational marine community.

"Meaningful dialogue and collaboration are essential to building lasting relationships," said Olsen. "I'm excited to join Boats Group in a role focused on listening and fostering conversations with dealers, brokers and associations, where trust is built and opportunities are identified - leading to strengthened partnerships that create long-term value for the industry and, ultimately, the boaters it serves."

These appointments reflect Boats Group's ongoing investment in the relationships, partnerships and collaborative efforts that have long supported the company's role in the recreational marine industry.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group