As Drones Swarm Battlefields, New Database Empowers Businesses with Comprehensive Uncrewed Systems Data

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of recent news highlighting the intensifying drone conflicts on Ukrainian frontlines and NATO's urgent steps to beef up its drone-defence arsenal, the need for updated and comprehensive data on uncrewed systems has never been more critical. The "Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database" the most extensive and continually updated databank that offers entrepreneurs and managers an unprecedented deep dive into the universe of uncrewed platforms, has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the Power of the Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database

The database provides subscribers with access to over 8,000 uncrewed vehicle platforms across air, ground, and maritime domains, featuring detailed, publicly available information for each platform. Whether you're a defence contractor, tech startup, or aerospace enterprise, USRD's exhaustive database ensures you're always equipped with the latest data, keeping you a step ahead in this rapidly evolving industry.

Why the Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database is Crucial for Business Entrepreneurs and Managers:

Real-time Knowledge: Updated daily, the USRD captures the freshest data, from drone specifications to emerging industry trends. Stay informed of new product releases, competitor platforms, and up-and-coming prototypes, ensuring your business remains agile in response to market shifts.

No need to send out multiple RFPs. Instantly review specs and capabilities, choose the best-fit platform for your projects, and discern future market trends for nuanced analysis. Expand Your Network: Discover new business partners, potential customers, or even acquisition opportunities. With over 2,300 global organisations represented, your next strategic partnership could be a click away.

The ongoing drone wars in regions like Ukraine underscore the rapid evolution of uncrewed technology. As Lt. Gen. Wieslaw Kukula points out, the potency of such technologies and the subsequent countermeasures have become front and centre in military strategies. The Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database makes it clear: in a world where uncrewed tech is becoming central to both commercial and defensive strategies, understanding these systems is paramount.

This database is not just for defence agencies. The extensive insights provided by the database serve a diverse range of industries, from aerospace and robotics to venture capital firms focused on emerging technologies. Moreover, academic institutions with programmes in engineering, robotics, or aerospace can benefit immensely from this treasure trove of information, providing students and researchers with an invaluable resource.

How the Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database Stays Ahead

What sets the database apart is its production process. Beyond its vast online research exceeding 30,000 hours, the team behind it attend live events, engaging with members, and gleaning data from news releases. The result? A truly comprehensive, real-time database that offers both metric and imperial units, ensuring global applicability.

For business entrepreneurs and managers looking to elevate their operations, understand competitors, or even identify new market opportunities, the Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database is an indispensable asset. As drones continue to redefine modern battlefields and commercial sectors, having a dedicated, meticulous, and extensive database is key.

