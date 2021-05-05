As Easy as One, Two, Free: Twisted Road Is Giving Away Free Rides to Every Motorcycle Renter

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading motorcycle rental community, announced the launch of their One, Two, Free program, which gives all riders one free day of riding after they've ridden twice. This recurring program allows riders to immediately turn in their day to take a free ride, or accumulate these awards for a longer getaway.

"We continue to find ways to make riding more affordable," said Austin Rothbard, founder and CEO of Twisted Road. "This program is simple. No fees, no membership, no limits, no promo codes."

One, Two, Free

Although this benefit begins today, Twisted Road is giving all eligible prior riders one day towards their free day.

"We've made this as simple as we could. The free rides just appear in the rider's accounts once the first two rides have been taken. It's like getting a free cup of coffee after your 10th cup. Only it's a free day of riding. And instead of buying 10 rides, you only need to ride twice."

Twisted Road's One, Two, Free program is the latest example of the platform's notable offerings:

Twisted Road has more than 3,000 privately-owned motorcycles for rent all across the United States

Motorcycle owners earn money by renting out their personal bikes while these bikes would otherwise be sitting in the garage

Riders use Twisted Road while traveling, to try different motorcycles, or to test-ride before they buy

The rental platform boasts extensive variety, with vintage bikes that date back to 1947 as well as new innovative models such as Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle, the LiveWire

The company provides damage and liability insurance of up to $1M during all rentals.

"We strive to connect the motorcycle world: two wheels at a time, and I am extremely excited that we keep finding ways to bring the community together," said Rothbard.

For more information on Twisted Road's One, Two, Free Program, and to see all the bikes listed for rent, please visit https://www.twistedroad.com/one-two-free.

