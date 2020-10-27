As Election Looms, Congressman's New Book Explores Dangers of Conspiracy Theories

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of political candidates in 2020 have embraced the internet conspiracy theories propagated by QAnon. And the popularity of these ideas, which have duped President Trump and inspired a range of dangerous actions , shows no signs of abating. As America heads toward a critical election, it's time for our nation to recognize and work to stop the disinformation that threatens to destroy the institutions of our democracy.

Rep. Denver Riggleman's (R-VA) new book, "Bigfoot…It's Complicated," takes on this challenge with engaging humor and incisive analysis, exploring the roots and potentially dangerous results of extreme belief systems through the lens of Bigfoot believer communities around the U.S. With a long career in military intelligence and national security, Riggleman brings readers candid and compelling insight into the shadowy world of conspiracy theories and the mindsets of their devotees.

"We're at a crucial moment for our country, there's no doubt. Misinformation is running rampant in the highest halls of power, and the American people will ultimately pay the price if we allow this insanity to continue unchecked," Riggleman says. "If we want to save our democracy, we'll need to fight speech with speech, and counter those who don't deal in truth or fact."

Riggleman currently serves as the Congressional representative for Virginia's fifth district and subject matter expert on data analytics for the Office of Secretary of Defense (OSD), roles in which he leverages his experiences as an Air Force officer and intelligence community contractor to protect the interests of his constituents and the American people at large. Riggleman previously served as a United States Air Force Intelligence Officer supporting the global war on terror and he was co-founder and former CEO of a successful federal contracting company supporting military science and technology and advanced analysis. In addition to his role in public office, Riggleman is co-owner and Principal of Silverback Distillery, an award-winning, internationally acclaimed maker of whiskey.

"I want readers to walk away from this book with an understanding of the insidious way disinformation consumes all common sense in its path," Riggleman says, "and to perhaps ponder a profound question: Is Bigfoot in fact the elusive leader of all conspiracies?"

About Denver Riggleman

Denver Riggleman III is Virginia's 5th District Congressman, subject matter expert on data analytics for the Office of Secretary of Defense (OSD) and co-owner and Principal of Silverback Distillery, an award-winning, internationally acclaimed maker of whiskey.

Riggleman served as a United States Air Force Intelligence Officer supporting the global war on terror in multiple capacities during his career as a Balkan and Eastern European strategic analyst and tactical fighter and Bomber mission planner (B-1, F-16, F-15E, F-15c). He was the co-founder and former CEO of a successful federal contracting company supporting military science and technology and advanced analysis. Riggleman is a distinguished graduate in Foreign Affairs (concentrating on the former Yugoslavia and its history of religious and political strife) from the University of Virginia.

