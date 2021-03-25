As Enterprises Race to Embrace Cloud Security and Compliance Automation, Anitian Announces Explosive Growth and Customer Momentum

PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- Anitian , the leading cloud application security and compliance automation provider, announced today record year-over-year customer growth in a challenging year like 2020. The explosive growth is fueled by the rapid adoption of Anitian's pre-engineered cloud security platform as well as their expansion of new partners, markets, and products for cloud security and compliance.

Anitian's Compliance Automation Platform continues to replace traditional, consultant-driven approaches to FedRAMP security and compliance. What takes FedRAMP consultants months or years to complete and costs millions of dollars, the Anitian pre-built platform can achieve in just weeks at a fraction of the cost. Anitian's automated and standardized platform accelerates cloud application delivery to achieve 80% faster time-to-market and time-to-revenue.

Explosive growth and momentum cap a monumental 2020

Over the past year, Anitian accelerated all aspects of their business to meet customer demand and drive innovation. In parallel with increased customer wins, the company made several significant updates to its product lineup, expanded its strategic partnerships, and broadened its team. Among the highlights:

Product milestones



In the fall, the company launched SecureCloud on AWS: a pre-engineered and automated DevSecOps platform that dramatically simplifies the security of cloud workloads and applications for DevOps teams.

on AWS: a pre-engineered and automated DevSecOps platform that dramatically simplifies the security of cloud workloads and applications for DevOps teams. Anitian launched the first-ever cloud-based Documentation Automation to accelerate and simplify the complex work of building compliance documents for FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, and more.

With the recent announcement of Anitian's collaboration with Microsoft, the company expanded its multi-cloud platforms across both AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Business milestones



Anitian tripled its growth rate in 2020 with healthy gross margin business by gaining iconic customers across in the Enterprise Security, Robotic Process Automation, and Enterprise Productivity segments.

The company made several key hires including Rakesh Narasimhan , who joined as Chief Executive Officer from Microsoft and Citrix, industry veteran John Vecchi , who joined as Chief Marketing Officer, and Andreas Ohrbeck , who joined as VP Alliances & Business Development from Yubico and Apptio.

, who joined as Chief Executive Officer from Microsoft and Citrix, industry veteran , who joined as Chief Marketing Officer, and , who joined as VP Alliances & Business Development from Yubico and Apptio. Gartner featured Anitian as a Representative Vendor in their inaugural Gartner Market Guide for Compliance Automation Tools in DevOps .

. Anitian completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for its Cloud Security Platform's 24×7 SecOps and Managed Detection and Response services.

Partner milestones

Partners comprise a critical element to Anitian's success. In 2020, there were several key partner additions and expansions.



As an AWS Technology Partner, Anitian expanded its footprint as a leading platform for AWS customers as a member of the Security Automation and Orchestration project while expanding both its AWS-native integration and presence in the FedRAMP ATO on AWS program.

Anitian Announced Collaboration with Microsoft Azure , delivering the Anitian Compliance Automation Platform on Azure to help customers certify and protect cloud workloads.

, delivering the Anitian Compliance Automation Platform on Azure to help customers certify and protect cloud workloads. Anitian expanded integrations with secure DevOps leader Sysdig, embedding Sysdig container and Kubernetes security across a breadth of NIST security controls.

Anitian broadened its partnership with Qualys, a FedRAMP ATO provider of cloud-based vulnerability management and scanning, policy enforcement, and web application security capabilities.

A-LIGN, a cybersecurity and compliance auditing and assessment firm, became a key strategic partner with Anitian.

"2020 has been a transformational year for Anitian, and the industry as a whole," said Anitian CEO, Rakesh Narasimhan. "As organizations embrace new ways of working in a distributed cloud-centric enterprise, the speed and scale of Anitian's automated and standardized cloud platform is resonating with customers adapting to a changing world. Organizations who are leaders in their category are increasingly placing Anitian at the center of their cloud security and compliance strategy due to our proven track record of getting their applications to market more securely and rapidly."

"Anitian SecureCloud enables a whole new paradigm for DevOps teams and SaaS companies to seamlessly migrate and deploy apps to the cloud, while providing faster time-to-market with the industry's strongest application security," said Sean Cunningham, Managing Director of ForgePoint Capital. "SecureCloud is not a single security tool, but an entire DevSecOps platform of pre-configured, cloud-native tools that empower development teams to stay focused on building applications and not setting up complex security tools."

With several groundbreaking product innovations set to be released this year, Anitian's growth will accelerate to deliver even more customer value. Working alongside technology, cloud, and service partners, Anitian will continue to drive the message of automation and standardization to make cloud application security and compliance easy.

To find out more about Anitian, visit anitian.com .

About Anitian

Anitian delivers the fastest path to application security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's Compliance Automation Platform and SecureCloud DevSecOps Platform help high-growth SaaS companies get applications to market quickly, so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our pre-built, automated cloud platforms and service deliver a full-suite of application security controls – standardized and pre-configured to rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, CMMC, and PCI. Anitian's pre-engineered environment and platform use the full power and scale of the cloud to accelerate time-to-market and time-to-revenue so you can start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.anitian.com.

