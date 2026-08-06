As Enterprises Rush to Autonomous Security, New Omdia Market Update Points to Practitioner Governance as the Differentiator

A 2026 market update to Omdia's technical validation examines managed agentic SOC delivery on Google Security Operations, finding that governance, not autonomy, is what separates measurable outcomes from AI hype.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations move quickly to adopt autonomous, AI-driven security operations, a new 2026 market update from Omdia finds that the adoption of agentic AI is outpacing the governance meant to control it. Fifty-two percent of organizations with security operations centers already deploy agentic AI, yet only 25 percent formally assess every agentic AI investment, even as these systems take autonomous action. The update, produced by Omdia's Go-to-Market Insights and Advisory practice, extends its technical validation of Foresite Cybersecurity's managed security operations on Google Security Operations (SecOps).

Read the Omdia technical validation at foresite.com →

New Omdia validation: Foresite's governed agentic SOC cuts investigation time by ~60%. Post this

The market update examines a shift now visible across the enterprise: security teams are absorbing surging data volumes without adding investigation load, and it points to practitioner-governed, human-in-the-loop accountability as the factor separating durable outcomes from tool sprawl.

Reviewing Foresite's security operations data, Omdia validated several key performance gains that demonstrate the platform's ability to scale analyst effectiveness and deliver governed autonomy:

A ~60% reduction in mean time to investigate (MTTI) , accelerating the speed of response.

A flat investigation load even as raw telemetry data surged by 278% , proving the system's capacity to handle growth without overburdening analysts.

An increase in benign-event auto-identification from 25% to 86%, demonstrating the accuracy of the automation and allowing analysts to focus on critical threats.

Foresite operates as the human control layer for AI-driven security, pairing Google's agentic investigation capabilities with named-practitioner accountability. Every autonomous investigation is reviewed and authorized by a named analyst before response actions execute, giving customers clear visibility into how decisions are made and risk is managed. Autonomous investigation runs at machine speed while a practitioner validates every high-impact action, so agentic never means uncontrolled.

"The speed of agentic adoption is outrunning the oversight meant to govern it. Organizations are deploying these systems faster than they are assessing them. Foresite's approach, autonomous investigation at machine speed with a named practitioner accountable for every high-impact action, is a practical answer to that gap," said Tony Palmer, Principal Analyst and Practice Director, Omdia.

"Autonomous investigation runs at machine speed. The actions you can't take back are validated by a named practitioner before they execute. That is the difference between an agent you can govern and one you are simply told to trust," said Jeremy Hehl, Chief Evangelist at Foresite.

Foresite delivers fully managed security operations on Google SecOps, enabling customers to detect and respond to threats in seconds, reduce investigation fatigue, and maintain continuous audit readiness without expanding internal teams. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with Security and MSSP specializations, the company delivers managed services through its Catalyst platform, extending Google SecOps with operational governance, automation, and continuous compliance.

The market update follows Foresite being named the 2026 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year for North America, presented at Google Cloud Next '26, and builds on Omdia's original technical validation of the Catalyst platform commissioned by Google in 2025. Across its managed services, and validated in the Omdia update, Foresite reduced mean time to investigate by roughly 60 percent while sustaining 96 percent customer retention and sub-15-second automated threat response.

Foresite representatives will be at Black Hat USA 2026 in Las Vegas, including a happy hour co-hosted with Google and Jeremy Hehl's appearance on the EC-Council podcast with Jay Bavisi..

About Foresite Cybersecurity

Foresite Cybersecurity is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, and a Wiz Premier Partner providing managed security operations, compliance automation, and threat intelligence services. Through its Catalyst platform, Foresite helps organizations operationalize agentic AI security with practitioner-led governance and measurable risk reduction. Learn more at foresite.com.

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Tim Suwandhaputra, VP, Go-to-Market

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SOURCE Foresite