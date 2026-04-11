Foresite Launches Managed Autonomous Endpoint Operations Service

Offering delivers governed visibility, automation, and streamlined endpoint operations in real time using Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Cybersecurity, a global provider of managed security services, today announced a strategic partnership with Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT. Through this collaboration, Foresite is expanding its managed service portfolio with a new offering leveraging the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, designed for mid-market and enterprise organizations with complex, distributed endpoint environments, including public sector agencies.

Foresite + Tanium: managed endpoint operations, delivered by practitioners. Post this Foresite + Tanium partnership

This enhanced service brings together endpoint security, IT operations, and risk management from Tanium's unified platform, delivering continuous endpoint visibility, operational control, and remediation across distributed environments in real time.

Extending Autonomous IT and AI Powered Security Operations to the Endpoint

Foresite's new service is designed to extend the company's Catalyst platform to the endpoint layer. By integrating Tanium's Autonomous IT capabilities—including Endpoint Management, Exposure Management, and Security Operations—Foresite enables customers to take governed, policy-driven action instantly to maintain endpoint resilience and security posture.

Driven by real-time intelligence and supported by automation, the combined solution enables trusted action at scale, including patch governance, configuration remediation, and security policy enforcement, helping ensure endpoints remain continuously compliant, secure, and resilient.

"You cannot secure what you cannot see, and in a world where the endpoint is the new battleground, guessing is a liability," said Marc Brungardt, co-founder and president, Foresite. "Our new managed service offering gives organizations the real-time endpoint intelligence and control they need to stay ahead of threats. By combining Foresite's managed services expertise with the power of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, we are helping organizations of every size move from reactive defense to proactive resilience with a single source of truth across their environments."

"Partners like Foresite play a critical role in helping customers realize the full value of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform," said Tony Beller, senior vice president of partner and emerging sales at Tanium. "Foresite's new managed service offering brings Tanium's unified endpoint management and security that leverages AI and real-time intelligence to organizations that want to strengthen their security posture and improve operational efficiency through expert guidance. We are proud to work with Foresite as they help customers simplify their endpoint environment and move toward more resilient and proactive IT operations."

Flexible Engagement Models to Support Operational Maturity

Foresite recognizes that organizations operate at different stages of endpoint and security maturity. The new offering is delivered through two engagement models designed to meet customers where they are:

Essentials (Guided Operations): An advisory-led model for mature IT and security teams that retain day-to-day operational ownership while leveraging Foresite expertise to maximize the value of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform—for architectural oversight, policy optimization, and best practices that accelerate the adoption of autonomous capabilities.

Complete (Fully Managed Endpoint Operations): A comprehensive delivery model in which Foresite assumes operational responsibility for endpoint patching, compliance enforcement, configuration control, and security policy execution. This model is ideal for organizations facing resource constraints or undergoing platform transformation, delivering predictable outcomes through expert-led execution.

Key Customer Benefits

By adopting Foresite's managed endpoint operations service, organizations can achieve meaningful improvements in operational control and security posture:

Unified Endpoint Governance: Maintains Asset Discovery, patching, vulnerability remediation through centralized operational control

Continuous Compliance Enforcement: Detects configuration drift and enforces policy continuously to reduce exposure windows and audit risk.

Operational Efficiency at Scale: Shifts financial obligation to an OpEx-managed service, avoiding high upfront licensing costs and specialized staffing requirements.

Accelerated Risk Reduction: Drastically reduces Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR) by querying millions of endpoints in seconds using real-time endpoint intelligence.

About Foresite Cybersecurity

Foresite Cybersecurity is a global provider of practitioner-led managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services. As a Google-first security partner, Foresite delivers award-winning managed detection, governance, and response capabilities through its Catalyst operating model, helping organizations reduce cyber risk and strengthen operational resilience across cloud and hybrid environments.

Media Contact

Claire Simpson

Director of Global Brand & Strategic Marketing

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SOURCE Foresite