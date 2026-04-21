Recognition highlights leadership in practitioner-governed, AI-enhanced security operations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Apr. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Cybersecurity today announced it has been named the 2026 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year in the North America category, presented at Google Cloud Next '26 in Las Vegas.

Organizations looking to operationalize AI-driven security on Google Cloud can learn more at next.foresite.com.

Foresite named 2026 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year Post this Foresite Named 2026 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year for North America

Foresite delivers fully managed security operations on Google Security Operations (SecOps), enabling customers to detect and respond to threats in seconds, reduce investigation fatigue, and maintain continuous audit readiness without expanding internal teams.

Operating as the human control layer for AI-driven security, Foresite combines Google's agentic investigation capabilities with practitioner-validated accountability. Every autonomous investigation is reviewed and authorized by a named analyst before response actions are executed, giving customers clear visibility into how decisions are made and risk is managed.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name Foresite a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with Security and MSSP specializations, Foresite delivers managed services through its Catalyst platform — extending Google SecOps with operational governance, automation, and continuous compliance capabilities. Over the past year, the company expanded its SecOps delivery practice while sustaining 96% customer retention, reflecting growing demand for managed, AI-enhanced security operations.

Across its managed services portfolio, Foresite delivers a 90% reduction in mean investigation time and sub-15-second automated threat response for its customers — enabling security teams to focus on strategic risk decisions rather than alert triage.

Foresite's approach to managed security operations on Google Cloud was the subject of an independent Technical Validation by Enterprise Strategy Group (now part of Omdia), commissioned by Google in August 2025. The report examined how Foresite's Catalyst platform extends Google Security Operations to deliver threat detection, investigation, and response for organizations at varying levels of security maturity.

"Our Technical Validation of Foresite's Catalyst platform examined how practitioner-led governance can extend Google Security Operations to deliver measurable detection and response outcomes. Google Cloud's Partner of the Year recognition independently confirms what our analysis identified — that platform-native expertise, rather than tool access, is what differentiates managed security outcomes for mid-market and enterprise organizations."— Tony Palmer, Practice Director, Omdia (formerly Enterprise Strategy Group).

"We're entering an era where AI can investigate threats at machine speed," said Jeremy Hehl, Chief Evangelist at Foresite. "Enterprise organizations need confidence that those decisions are governed and aligned to real business risk. This recognition from Google Cloud reinforces our focus in helping customers operationalize AI security at scale."

Foresite is showcasing its Agentic SOC capabilities at Google Cloud Next '26, demonstrating how security teams can move beyond alert monitoring to govern autonomous response using Google SecOps, Google Threat Intelligence, and AI security controls.

Foresite is purpose-built for organizations that need enterprise-grade security operations without enterprise-scale friction. The company delivers the operational rigor and platform expertise these organizations require to run Google SecOps effectively — without the overhead of building and staffing a full internal SOC.

About Foresite Cybersecurity

Foresite Cybersecurity is a Google Cloud Premier Partner providing managed security operations, compliance automation, and threat intelligence services. Through its Catalyst platform, Foresite helps organizations operationalize AI-driven security with practitioner-led governance and measurable risk reduction. Learn more at foresite.com.

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SOURCE Foresite