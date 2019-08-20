As Evidence Further Ratifies Its Digital Therapy, SWORD Health Announces New Clinical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SWORD Health, a tech-enabled provider of physical therapy and musculoskeletal care, announced the appointment of the company's new Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The group of specialists, whose expertise ranges from orthopedics to cognitive psychology, will help SWORD devise a long-term clinical strategy and supervise the clinical studies within the company.

"SWORD Health knows clinical validation plays a crucial role in our company's differentiation" says SWORD's CEO, Virgílio Bento. "It is the touchstone for every development we bring into our Digital Therapist. The addition of this knowledgeable group of clinical experts is not only welcome but also the extension of our understanding that science has to lie at the very core of everything we do at SWORD."

Members of SWORD Health's Clinical Advisory Board include:

Jose Rodriguez , MD (Chairman of the Board): Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery; Editorial Board of Journal of Arthroplasty , Bone and Joint Journal , Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research ;

Jorge Lains , MD: Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) Specialist; President of the International Society of Physical & Rehabilitation Medicine (2016-2018);

Gerard Francisco , MD, PhD: PRM Specialist; Board of Directors of the American Board of Physical Rehabilitation and Medicine; Chairman and Professor, McGovern Medical School, PRM Department;

Chris Furmansky , PhD: Phd in Cognitive Psychology; Director of Innovation, Stanford Health Care (2013-2016)

The newly appointed Clinical Advisory Board joins the team at a particularly fitting time, since SWORD also reported the outcomes of its most recent study, the first proving a digital solution (SWORD Digital Therapist) can achieve better outcomes than conventional face-to-face rehabilitation (35% better functional outcomes), requiring 80% less time from the physical therapist.

The clinical validity of the digital program, that has once again showed very high patient satisfaction (91% rated their satisfaction with 10/10) and engagement (83% of patients performed five or more sessions/week), makes SWORD Digital Therapist a notable solution for both post-operatory and chronic scenarios.

"On one hand, SWORD directly addresses the increasing rehabilitation needs we see every day in every health system," says Jorge Lains, member of the CAB and President of the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. "On the other hand, this a solution that obeys all the golden rules of physical therapy: it's intense, it's repetitive, it's task-specific. SWORD upholds not only the highest physical therapy standards but also the scientific and psychosocial ones."

José Rodriguez, that is also joining the CAB, says that "SWORD Health is leading an effort to engage patients more directly in understanding their role in their rehabilitation, and in this way inspire them towards improved functional outcomes." The prominent surgeon from the Hospital of Special Surgery also states that "Being part of this effort is both fun and exciting. Helping people get even better is why we are here."

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is a tech-enabled provider of physical therapy pairing its AI-powered digital therapists with human clinical teams to recover patients faster and better. SWORD Health's Digital Therapist cuts Healthcare costs by half while providing patients with more convenient and effective physical therapy at home.

After his brother's car accident, Virgílio Bento, the company's founder and CEO, identified a gap between the demand for physical therapy and the ability to deliver it. Following his Ph.D., Bento decided to address the problem and founded SWORD Health. The company has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Porto.

