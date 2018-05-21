As Firms Seek Cost-Effective Drug Manufacturing, Single-Use Processing Shines

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to healthcare market researcher Kalorama Information, it is expected that over the next several years, single use bioreactors and components will continue to gain use in the biopharma landscape as standards evolve, new mixing technologies emerge, and single use bioreactor systems prove to be robust and efficient tools when addressing the full range of bioprocessing needs. However, a lack of standards is a concern for both suppliers and consumers. Users appreciate the flexibility and potential cost benefits of interchangeability. But suppliers like to market systems that feature differentiation. This was the conclusion reached in Kalorama Information's Single Use Upstream Bioprocessing Markets.

Bioprocessing consists of two major processing steps: upstream and downstream processing. Upstream processing refers to the culturing of cells and microorganisms to create biologically active product for use in research and in the production of biopharmaceuticals. This processing is typically done through cell culture or fermentation. The report says the decade-long annualized operating cost for stainless steel is more than 50% greater annually, compared to using a single use bioreactor system. It seems reasonable that the commercial bioprocessing plant of the future will incorporate single use technologies for the most part.

"This trend toward single use is increasing as biopharma manufacture shifts to non-blockbuster drugs, which leads to a research scenario that necessitates smaller and more cost-effective runs to succeed economically," said Bruce Carlson, Publisher of Kalorama Information.

Many pharmaceutical manufacturers are redesigning their facilities so that they incorporate single use technology at many, or all, stages of manufacturing. And, while many large contract manufacturing organizations have added new capacity over the past few years, they must leave their options open to smaller-scale expansions, including investments in single use systems and disposable downstream purification processes. If some biopharma producers decide to outsource production, contractors will have to be flexible enough to handle personalized protein therapies that target fewer patients and require small batch production, while at the same time being able to handle larger manufacturing runs.

Large bioprocess plants have limited flexibility, going against the emerging trend in bioprocessing of production on demand. And if there is less demand for a product, process capacity is wasted. The need to respond to current demand calls for establishing flexible manufacturing facilities. With the growing competition from biosimilars and the shift towards smaller drug production, drug companies are faced with developing cost efficient strategies for biotherapeutics manufacturing. Right-sizing unit operations by using improved perfusion bioreactors, depth filtration, and advanced chromatographic technologies make it possible to fully use capacity and downsize equipment and related infrastructure.

Single use systems represent a flexible design that allows for easy and rapid scale up by increasing the number of cost-efficient production units. They simplify the replication of the process such that manufacturing facilities can be installed anywhere in the world in only a few months without the need to redevelop and characterize the process at larger scale.

Kalorama Information's report contains specific market breakouts for Bioreactors, Media Bags, Bioprocess Containers, Tubing and Connectors, Mixing Systems, Sensors and Probes.

About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, a division of MarketResearch.com, supplies the latest in independent medical market research in diagnostics, biotech, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare; as well as a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased through Kalorama's website and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

We routinely assist the media with healthcare topics. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and our blog on our company website: https://www.kaloramainformation.com/.

Press Contact:

Bruce Carlson

212 807 2262

bcarlson@marketresearch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-firms-seek-cost-effective-drug-manufacturing-single-use-processing-shines-300649687.html

SOURCE Kalorama Information

Related Links

https://www.kaloramainformation.com/

