As First "Crypto Bowl" Approaches, Many Americans Are Already Crypto-Savvy

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As several crypto-related companies prepare to spend millions on advertising during the "Big Game" this Sunday, they could have saved their money. A new survey shows that the American people are already ahead of the game and are increasingly aware of the value of investing in crypto assets.

Thanks to the dramatic growth of crypto investing options, a sizable number of Americans now believe cryptocurrencies are less complicated than, say, football. Nearly two-thirds - 63% - say they are more comfortable explaining how cryptocurrencies work to a friend than a basic read-option play in football.

About one in four respondents - 26% - said they would consider taking all or part of their salary in the form of cryptocurrencies.

Those findings are courtesy of a nationwide survey of 1,100 Americans conducted by Domain Money , an investing platform designed for serious investors to purchase both crypto and stocks. The nationwide survey of 1,104 Americans was conducted on February 4.

"It's easy to forget that cryptocurrencies have only been in existence for 13 years, a remarkably short amount of time in the world of financial assets, and yet awareness of crypto assets as an investment is growing exponentially," stated Adam Dell, founder of Domain Money and former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

"Instead of spending millions on advertising to raise awareness of crypto, the public would be better served if companies focused on delivering a superior investing experience, with the ability to invest in actively managed strategies, build portfolios of both stocks and crypto assets, and conduct research with real-time market intelligence," Mr. Dell added. "We're proud at Domain Money of having built just that platform from the ground up, and will continue to innovate to provide investors with the resources and features they require to build their wealth."

Other notable takeaways from the survey include:

Nearly half - 46% - of those surveyed knew that Odell Beckham Jr. took part of his 2022 salary in the form of crypto.

took part of his 2022 salary in the form of crypto. Just over half - 51% - of respondents knew that Matt Stafford is the Quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, compared to 49% who knew that Jerome Powell is the Chairman of The Federal Reserve. A total of 16% said Powell is the backup quarterback for the Rams.

is the Quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, compared to 49% who knew that is the Chairman of The Federal Reserve. A total of 16% said Powell is the backup quarterback for the Rams. A bit more than one in three - 35% - said crypto has been the best-performing asset over the past three years, nearly even with the 37% who said stocks, while 18% cited gold and 10% selected bonds.

About Domain Money

Domain Money is a comprehensive and secure wealth-building platform that empowers retail investors to take control and get serious about investing across both crypto and stocks. Founded by Adam Dell, former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Domain Money provides access to the emerging crypto revolution and Metaverse with both actively managed strategies and self-directed investing. The platform also offers real-time market intelligence, a proprietary social sentiment tool and live customer agents. Domain Money is supported by industry-leading, expert advisors including Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution; and Do Kwan, founder of Terra Network. It is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Maveron, RRE Ventures, SV Angel, Marc Benioff, Joe Lonsdale, and Elisha Wiesel.

Media Contacts:

Ryan Dicovitsky / Zach Kouwe

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Domain Money